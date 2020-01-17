Austin Gjestson and Kevin Leach each won two individual events to lead the Menomonie boys swim and dive team past Rice Lake 115-63 in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday in Menomonie.
Gjestson took first in the 200-meter freestyle (one minute, 56.15 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (56.41), while Leach won the 200 individual medley (2:09.39) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.94).
Also winning events were Kaleb Kazmerek in the 50 freestyle in 25.10 and Christian Bilse in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.55.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Kazmerek, Juan Carlos Mezquita Lobato, Gjestson and Adam Giljohann placed first with a winning time of 1:41.06 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Gjestson, Bilse, Mezquita Lobato and Leach also came in first (3:40.99).
Finishing runner-up in events were Landon Bien (diving), Mezquita Lobato (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Bilse (200 individual medley), Giljohann (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Kazmerek (100 backstroke)
Dylan Foslid (diving), Isaiah Klem (500 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and the 200 freestyle relay (Foslid, Garrett James, Bien, Connor Norby) took third.
An invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday was postponed. Menomonie returns to the pool on Tuesday at Chippewa Falls.
Boys Basketball Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 43
At Elk Mound, the Mounders fell in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest to the Buffaloes.
Ben Heath, Nate Lew, Blaze Todd and Michael Jenson each had nine points to lead Elk Mound (4-6, 3-2). Cade Hanson added six.
Owen Schultz scored a game-high 24 points for Mondovi (5-6, 2-3).
Elk Mound hosts Durand on Tuesday.
Durand 62, Colfax 52
At Colfax, the Vikings were defeated by the Panthers in a battle between previously conference unbeaten teams.
Drew Gibson scored a game-high 24 points for Colfax (6-4, 4-1). Noah Albricht added seven, while Ed Hydukovich had six.
Durand (9-1, 5-0) had four players in double figures with Luke Pelke leading the way with 14 points.
Colfax plays at Bloomer on Saturday.
Spring Valley 70, Boyceville 42
At Spring Valley, the Bulldogs dropped a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup against the Cardinals.
Logan Knudtson led Boyceville (1-8, 1-4) with 17 points and Brendan Sempf added 15.
Aaron Borgerding had 18 points to lead Spring Valley (8-3, 3-2).
Boyceville plays at Colfax on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 16, Menomonie 5
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs lost a Big Rivers Conference game to the Old Abes.
Grant Imsande scored twice for the Mustangs while Trent Weber, Clasen Cook and Dieter Heim also added goals. Zach DeMarce led Menomonie (3-10, 0-6) with two assists and Weber, Sedric Yukel, Kaleb Miller, Jackson Card and Heim also collecting assists.
Justice Szotkowski made 40 saves in goal for Menomonie. Eau Claire Memorial (8-6-1, 5-1-1) out shot the Mustangs 56-21. Carter Ottum and Max Savaloja each had hat-tricks for the Old Abes.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 51, Ladysmith 27
At Ladysmith, Bloomer/Colfax picked up a Heart O’North Conference dual win.
Luke Blanchard got a pinfall victory at 113 pounds over Ladysmith’s Marc Zeches in 1:45. Alex Poirier won a 10-6 decision at 120 over Clayton Roscoe. Bloomer/Colfax won seven weight classes by forfeit.
Bloomer/Colfax returns to Ladysmith for an invitational on Saturday.
