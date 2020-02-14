GRANTSBURG — The Menomonie gymnastics team swept all four events in a 125.050-120.225 dual victory over Grantsburg on Thursday.
Chloe Oehler finished first in the vault (8.525), Alexis Anderson won the balance beam (9.075), Alexa Cummings finished first in the uneven bars (7.700) and Melody Greenwood took first in both the floor exercise (9.000) and all-around (33.600) competition.
Oehler was third in all-around and Cummings placed fourth.
Greenwood finished second in the vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Oehler took third in the floor exercise, fourth in the balance beam and fifth in the uneven bars. Cummings tied for fifth in the floor exercise, sixth in uneven bars and seventh in the vault.
"At this point we are still finalizing our five gymnasts on each event for conference and sections," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. "Four places are pretty solid, but that fifth place is really up for grabs in all events. Performances from Halle Buhr, MyKenna Mogen and Alyssa Mogen tonight really showed that they want those spots and are ready to perform at that level if they are chosen."
The Mustangs have a Big Rivers Conference triangular on Friday at Eau Claire Memorial/North and will return to competition next Saturday for the conference championships hosted at Eau Claire Memorial.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Northern Edge 1
At Antigo, the Sabers earned a nonconference win to close the regular season.
Sidney Polzin scored two goals and Emme Bergh added an empty-net goal late in the third period for the Sabers (10-11-2).
Caroline O'Dell made 18 saves in net for the win
The win gives the program its first season of double-digit victories since the 2011-12 season.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Hayward next Thursday in the regional finals.
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 62, Glenwood City 41
At Glenwood City, Cade Hanson scored 22 points to lead the Mounders past the Hilltoppers in conference contest.
Hanson also added five rebounds and four steals. Ryan Bohl scored 14 points and had four rebounds and four assists. Cole Steinhorst had a team-high six boards while scoring 12 points.
Elk Mound (10-8, 8-3) plays at Mondovi on Tuesday.
Mondovi 55, Colfax 47
At Colfax, the Vikings dropped a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game to the Buffaloes.
Colfax (11-8, 8-3) held a slim one point lead at the break but Mondovi outscored the Vikings 34-25 in the second half to earn the win.
Zach Rindy had a team-high 12 points as Cole Seehaver and Ed Hydukovich both added 10.
Owen Schultz led all scorers with 26 points for Mondovi (11-8, 6-5).
Colfax plays at Durand on Tuesday with the Vikings tied for second in the conference a game back of the Panthers.
Durand 78, Boyceville 38
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs lost a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game to the league-leading Panthers.
Durand (13-5, 9-2) jumped out to a 29-14 lead on its way securing a one-game lead over Colfax, Elk Mound and Spring Valley with three games to play.
Logan Knudtson led Boyceville (4-13, 3-8) with 16 points. Brendan Sempf added eight and Connor Sempf had five.
The Bulldogs host Spring Valley on Tuesday.
