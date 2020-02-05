Melody Greenwood won the floor exercise as the Menomonie gymnastics team finished second at a Big Rivers Conference triangular hosted by the Mustangs Tuesday.
Menomonie finished with a team score of 119.250 to finished behind River Falls (130.725) and ahead of Rice Lake (111.700).
"The team score is not the highest of the season, but overall it was a good meet," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. "The girls worked well as a team and even though a few were sick or hurting, they were able to do what they could for their team."
Greenwood scored a 9.325 to earn the top score in the floor exercise event. Greenwood also placed fourth in the balance beam, sixth in the vault and 13th in the uneven bars.
Chloe Oehler had the highest finish all-around for the Mustangs as she took fourth with a score of 31.125). Greenwood was fifth (31.125) and Alexis Anderson came in sixth (24.525). River Falls' Autumn Tiede won the all-around title at 35.000.
Oehler was in a second place tie on the vault with a score of 8.550. She also came in fourth in the floor exercise and seventh in both the balance beam and uneven bars. Alexa Cummings took third in the uneven bars with a score of 7.550, while finished 10th in both the vault and balance beam.
Anderson was fifth in the vault, eighth in balance beam, 10th in floor exercise and 15th in uneven bars.
Menomonie is off until next Thursday, Feb. 13 when the Mustangs have a meet at Grantsburg before a Big Rivers triangular hosted by Eau Claire North/Memorial the following day.
"We are excited about having a little break here, with no meets until next Thursday. This will give our varsity time to clean up their routines going into their last conference meets and our JV some time to work on upgrades and skills they may want to learn before the end of the season," Liljedahl said.
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 70, Elmwood/Plum City 55
At Elk Mound, the Mounders rolled to a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Wolves.
Elk Mound raced out to a big 45-27 halftime advantage as the Mounders moved into a first place tie atop the conference with Colfax and Durand following the Panthers loss to Spring Valley.
Ben Health scored 15 points to lead the Mounders (9-6, 7-2). Ryan Bohl and Blaze Todd each added 12 and Cade Hanson scored nine.
Jackson Glampe led all scorers with 18 points for Elmwood/Plum City (5-11, 2-7).
Elk Mound travels to Spring Valley on Friday.
Mondovi 67, Boyceville 37
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs were defeated by the Buffaloes in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game.
Mondovi (9-7, 5-4) built up a 40-18 advantage at the break and cruised to the win.
Walker Retz had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-11, 2-7) as Logan Knudtson added 10.
Boyceville hosts Glenwood City on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Chippewa Falls 53, Menomonie 33
At Chippewa Falls, the Mustangs started slow in a Big Rivers Conference loss to the Cardinals.
Chippewa Falls jumped out to a 28-8 lead by halftime over the Mustangs.
Shelby Thorton scored 12 points to lead Menomonie (7-11, 3-7). Both Rachel Dietrich and Cece Behrend added six.
The Cardinals (10-8, 5-4) were led by 17 points from Aaliyah McMillan.
Menomonie hosts league-leading River Falls on Friday.
Elk Mound 53, Somerset 48
At Somerset, the Mounders won their fifth game in a row by defeating the Spartans in a nonconference contest.
The Mounders pulled ahead by six at halftime, holding Somerset (7-9) to 15 points and then held steady in the second half.
Sophie Cedarblade had a team-high 18 points for Elk Mound (12-4). Tori Blaskowski added 11 and Taya Schaefer 10.
Elk Mound hosts Glenwood City in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the Sabers fell by a goal to the Raiders in a Big Rivers matchup.
Sidney Polzin and Alexa Wickland found the net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (7-11-2, 1-5-0).
Haley Frank made 35 saves in net for the Sabers against the Raiders (8-12-1, 2-4-0).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Western Wisconsin on Thursday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 3
At Eau Claire, the Huskies scored late in the third period to edge the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference game.
Sedric Yukel scored an unassisted goal 11 minutes into the third period to even the score 3-3, but Eau Claire North's Caden Sutter tallied the final goal of the game about 2:30 later to give the Huskies (10-8-3, 5-2-2) the win.
Yukel also scored a goal in the first period while Zach DeMarce scored in the second. Kaleb Miller and Clasen Cook each assisted on both first and second period goals.
Menomonie goalie Thomas Isenberger made 39 saves. The Mustangs were outshot by the Huskies 43-42.
Menomonie (4-15, 0-10) hosts Hudson on Thursday.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Colfax 88, Saint Croix Central 54
At Colfax, the Vikings had plenty of offense in a nonconference victory over the Panthers.
Rachel Scharlau, Saville Wilson and Kameri Meredith combined for 56 points as Scharlau had a team-high 23 and Wilson added 17 and Meredith 16.
Wilson had four of Colfax's 10 made 3-pointers with Meredith connecting on three. Scharlau had six rebounds and three steals, with Meredith contributing three boards, three steals and three assists. Taylor Irwin scored nine points, dished out three assists and totaled three steals.
Morgan Schleusner and Addisyn Olson both led the Vikings (15-2) with four assists.
Colfax travels to Mondovi on Thursday.
