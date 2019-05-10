ELK MOUND — Clare Hallum limited the Elmwood/Plum City softball team to two hits over five innings in a 10-0 win for Elk Mound on Monday.
Hallum struck out four with two walks while throwing just 58 pitches in the victory.
Hallum also had three hits and drove in a run at the plate. Sophie Cedarblade was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Hailey Blaskowski doubled and tripled with three runs batted in, McKenna Diermeier had two hits and scored two runs and Abigail Curry was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Mondovi 6-5, Colfax 2-4
At Colfax, the Vikings fell in a DSC doubleheader to the Buffaloes.
Taylor Irwin and Anna Geissler each had a hit while Geissler and Kaitlyn Field drove in one run each in the first game, a 6-2 defeat. The Buffaloes scored three runs in the top of the fifth to help pull away.
Colfax scored twice in the top of the fifth before Mondovi crossed the plate once in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off 5-4 win in game two. Geissler doubled while Bailey Bradford, Jozie Buchanan and Jenna Goodell each drove in a run for the Vikings.
Baseball
Elk Mound 12, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5 inn.)
At Elk Mound, five runs apiece in the first and second innings helped the Mounders earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
James Javanovich was stellar on the mound, striking out four while allowing one hit and two walks in five scoreless innings for the win.
Cole Baskin doubled and drove in three while Cole Steinhorst drove in two and scored twice. Nate Lew, Ethan Kaanta, Blaze Todd and Andrew Williams scored two runs each in the win.
Boyceville 4, Grantsburg 2
At Grantsburg, the Bulldogs doubled up the Pirates in a nonconference triumph.
Walker Retz tripled and drove in a run while Brenden Sempf and Trett Joles each had an RBI with Sempf scoring twice for the Bulldogs.
Sempf struck out three while allowing one earned run in five innings for the win. Trevor Hollister struck out four in a pair of scoreless innings for the save.
Colfax 3-1, Mondovi 1-4
At Colfax, the Vikings split a DSC doubleheader with the Buffaloes.
Jamison Flatland struck out two while allowing one run in five innings in a 3-1 win in the first game. George Scharlau had two hits and drove in two while Saywer Best added a hit and RBI in the win. Bryce Sikora stole two bases and scored a run.
Sikora had a hit, drove in a run and walked once for the Vikings in game two, a 4-1 defeat.
Mondovi scored one run in the first inning before adding three in the second.
Boys Golf
Menomonie’s Imsande leads Mustangs at home tourney
At Menomonie, Grant Imsande tied for third place at a Big Rivers meet hosted at Tanglewood Greens.
Imsande tied with Chippewa Falls’ Alex Nelson and Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey for third, three strokes behind medalist Billy Peterson of Eau Claire Memorial.
As a team the Mustangs were sixth with a 180 as Eau Claire Memorial (159) took home the top spot.
Track and Field
Elk Mound boys win Mondovi team title
At Mondovi, the Mounder boys team edged the host Buffaloes for a team championship.
The Elk Mound boys finished with 130 points with Mondovi second (122) and Boyceville seventh (28).
Elk Mound won a pair of boys events including a 1-2-3 finish in the 400-meter dash. Rian Flynn won the 400 in 52.40 seconds with Seth Hazen and Brady Redwine taking second and third, respectively. Alex Johnson won the 110 hurdles in 17.41 seconds and finished third in the 300 hurdles.
Flynn (100) and Dominic Hall (200) each finished second in their respective events. The Mounders had four relay teams take second place — the 400 team of Hall, Spencer Wold, Ethan Levra and Gaelen Young, the 800 team of Logan Schultz, Marquis Kasakaitas, Luke Hanson, Antonio Meyer along with the 1,600 and 3,200 teams.
Brady Redwine (100) and Schultz (200) were each third. Dane Wedland finished third in the 110 hurdles for the Bulldogs and the 3,200 relay of Nathan Corr, Cade Klefstad, Steven Rasmussen and Brian Johnson finished fourth.
Boyceville’s Megan Hintzman won the pole vault by clearing 8-feet, 6-inches for the Bulldogs. The girls 800 relay team of Rachel Becker, Alexia Kaiser, Chesney Leslie and Megan Olson also finished third for the Bulldogs.
Alana Plaszcz finished second in the 800 while the 400 relay team of Paige Vanschoonhoven, Kennedy Pritchard, Sydney Simpson and Olivia Schreieber finished runner-up.
Victoria Fasbender was third individually in the 3,200 and the 1,600 relay team of Schreieber, Regan Jenson, Plaszcz and Kristien Martinson took third.
Elk Mound (58) and Boyceville (36) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls team standings as Bloomer (173) won the title.