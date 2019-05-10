BOYCEVILLE — Chrissa Kersten and Naomi Hillman won events at the Bulldogs home Larry Z Invitational for the Boyceville girls track and field team on Thursday.
Kersten raced to a 100-meter hurdles victory in 10.29 seconds and Hillman won the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 11.25 inches.
Jasmine Windsor (shot put), Cade Klefstad (1,600) and the girls 400 relay team of Hillman, Kersten, Jocelyn Wilson and Megan Olson took second place finishes and Kayden Benson (300 hurdles), Brian Johnson (800) and boys 3,200 relay of Nathan Corr, Nathaniel Chich, Klefstad and Johnson finished third.
Windsor (discus), the boys 800 relay of Preston Coombs, Chich, Filup Nelson and Justin Lombardo and the boys 1,600 relay group of Corr, Klefstad, Lombardo and Johnson placed fourth and the boys 400 relay of Brendan Hazelton, Damien Waller, John Klefstad and Nelson took fifth.
Finishing sixth were Hillman (100) and the 800 relay team of Rachel Becker, Alexia Kaiser, Siloh Wheeldon and Chesney Leslie with Megan Olson (long jump), Nathaniel Chich (400) and Steven Rasmussen (1,600) seventh and Jocelyn Wilson (200)and Justin Lombardo (800) finishing eighth.
Leslie (100) and Coombs (100) added 10th place finishes.
The boys came in sixth as a team with a score of 39 while the girls took seventh at 55.5. Prairie Farm (104) won the girls team title and Clear Lake won the boys (180).
Baseball
Hudson 4, Menomonie 1
At Hudson, the Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth inning to defeat the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Davis Barthen went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Briggs Richartz added a double.
Evan Sisko struck out two in six innings on the mound for Menomonie.
Hudson’s Tyler Stubbendick had two doubles and two runs batted in.
Softball
Glenwood City 7, Elk Mound 2
At Glenwood City, a five-run third inning pushed the Hilltoppers past the Mounders in a battle for first place in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Clare Hallum doubled and scored a run and McKenna Diermeier had a hit, stolen base and run scored for Elk Mound (14-3, 12-1).
Diermeier allowed an unearned run in four relief innings with three strikeouts.
Glenwood City (14-2, 13-1) got 15 strikeouts in seven innings from Maggie Wallin and a home run from Delanie Fayerweather.