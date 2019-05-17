ALTOONA — The Menomonie baseball team scored a 9-2 nonconference victory over Altoona on Thursday.
Kaleb Miller went 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead the offense as Lucas Smith, Brigg Richartz and Kade Schultz each added two hits.
Smith and Sedric Yukel both drove in two runs while Sam Sleichert scored twice and Trevin Kressin crossed the plate on three occasions.
Sam Sleichert tossed three innings giving up two hits and Jace Kressin had three hitless innings.
Elk Mound 16, Colfax 7
At Colfax, a combined 13 runs in the final three innings helped the Mounders earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Vikings.
Elk Mound scored six in the fifth, twice in the sixth and five in the seventh to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 16-4 advantage.
Brett Lew homered and drove in four while Abery Kaanta was 3-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI for the Mounders. Nate Lew had two hits and four runs scored, Cole Steinhorst was 2-for-5 with a run scored, Ethan Kaanta tripled and scored twice and Ryan Bohl finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jade Saxton-Jenson added a double and drove in one in his lone plate appearance of the game.
Drew Gibson was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Sawyer best had two hits, Zac Rindy was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and George Scharlau was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in for the Vikings, who jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two.
Bohl struck out four and allowed four earned runs in six innings to pick up the victory.
Boyceville 5, Prairie Farm 0
At Prairie Farm, the Bulldogs blanked the Panthers in a nonconference matchup.
Brendan Sempf had two of Boyceville’s four hits and drove in a run while Walker Retz was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Ira Bialzik plated a run for Boyceville.
Trevor Hollister struck out 10 while allowing two hits and no runs in five innings for the win before Trett Joles pitched a scoreless two innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save.
Boyceville took the lead with a run in the third before adding solo marks in the fifth and sixth innings and scored twice in the seventh.
Boys Golf
Menomonie fifth at BRC tournament
At Chippewa Falls, Menomonie came in fifth at the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Lake Wissota Golf.
Menomonie had a score of 344 as Rice Lake won the tournament with a 304 to edge Hudson (307).
Grant Imsande shot a 80 to tie for 11th to lead the Mustangs. Michael Maguire was a stroke back at 81, Zachary Foslid shot a 90 and Conner Rose finished at 93.