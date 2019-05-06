The Menomonie baseball team split a doubleheader with Superior on Saturday, winning one game over the Spartans 3-1 and falling in the other 8-4.
Menomonie scored a run apiece in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings to edge Superior in game two to earn the split. Evan Sisko struck out two in four innings to get the win and Jace Kressin threw three hitless relief innings to earn the save.
Briggs Richartz doubled in a two-hit game while knocking in two runs. Davis Barthen scored twice and drove in two runs while Kaleb Miller and Sedric Yunkel each crossed the plate once.
Superior scored four times in the first and two apiece in the third and fourth to knock off Menomonie in game one.
Sam Sleichert had two hits and a runs scored for the Mustangs. Zach DeMarce doubled and scored and Kaleb Miller knocked a run in.
DeMarce tossed three scoreless innings in relief.
Boys Golf
Imsande takes 10th at Hayward invite
At Hayward, Grant Imsande finished tenth overall at the two-day Scott Miller invitational hosted by Hayward on Friday and Saturday. Imsande shot a 156 with a 77 on one and he followed that up with a 79.
Menomonie placed 13th as a team with a score of 705.
Michael Maguire carded a 169 while Austin Stokes shooting a 188, Brody Thompson a 201 and Conner Rose a 206.
Eau Claire Memorial had a team score of 619 to win the event. Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey took home medalist honors with a two-day score of 147 to edge Northwestern’s Jacob Hall (148).
Softball
Arcadia 4, Elk Mound 2
At Arcadia, the Mounders dropped a nonconference game to the Raiders.
Elk Mound tied the game at 1-1 after two innings but Arcadia took the lead with two runs in the third before adding anther in the fifth. The Mounders cut into the deficit with a run in the seventh.
Hannah Larson had two hits and a run batted in while Sophie Cedarblade doubled and scored a run. McKenn Diermeier added two hits and threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief of Clare Hallum.
Bloomer 16, Menomonie 0
At Bloomer, the Mustangs were shut out by the tournament host Blackhawks.
Menomonie was held to three hits in the five-inning game. Emily Schwartz, Mackenzie Bird and Jasmine Parish each singled for the Mustangs.
Bloomer got home runs from Calley Olson, Sammy Buchholtz and Shantelle Ruf.