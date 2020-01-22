Brock Thornton and Noah Feddersen each scored 21 points to help the Menomonie boys basketball team edge Superior in overtime 66-64 in a nonconference game Tuesday in Menomonie.
The teams were tied at 61 apiece as Menomonie outscored the Spartans (5-8) in the extra period 5-3.
The Mustangs (6-7) also got 11 points from Ethan Wurtzel and six from Davis Barthen.
Menomonie returns to the court on Friday when it hosts Rice Lake.
Elk Mound 59, Durand 46
At Durand, the Mounders handed the Panthers their first conference loss of the season.
Elk Mound (5-6, 4-2) jumped ahead by 13 points over Durand (9-2, 5-1) after a half of play as the two teams played even in the second half.
Michael Jenson knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points. Cade Hanson added 14, with Nate Lew score eight and Ryan Bohl seven.
Lew had a team-high six rebounds and five assists. Blaze Todd pulled down five rebounds and collected three steals while Hanson had five steals and four boards.
Elk Mound plays at Boyceville on Friday.
Colfax 62, Boyceville 48
At Colfax, the Vikings came out on top over the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Colfax (7-5, 5-1) outscored Boyceville 32-22 in the first half and held stead after the break.
Logan Knudtson scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-9, 1-5). Walker Retz and Trevor Hollister each added six points.
Both teams return to action on Friday as Colfax plays at Spring Valley and Boyceville hosts Elk Mound.
Wrestling
Boyceville 41, Bloomer/Colfax 27
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs got four pinfall victories in a dual win over Bloomer/Colfax.
Trett Joles defeated Bloomer/Colfax's Sebastiano Brrunetti by fall in one minute, 49 seconds at 195 pounds. Josh Marzofka added a victory at 220 over Parker Readinger in 1:32.
Bash Nielson defeated Cal Lueck in 2:49 at 160 and Taylor Schmid got the win at 170 over Kolbyn in 0:33.
Boyceville also got a 16-0 technical fall from Josiah Berg at 120 over Alex Poirier.
Brison Tuschl (106), Luke Blanchard (113) and Ethan Rubenzer (145) got pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax. Tuschl pinned Dante Butler in 1:46, Blanchard defeated Emma Gruenhagen in 1:30 and Rubenzer got the win over Ira Bialzik in 2:50.
Isaac LeGesse (126) earned a 2-1 decision over Boyceville's Brice Evenson, Sawyer Best (138) defeated Nate Stuart by a 12-10 decision and Bowen Rothbauer (152) won 2-0 over Tyler Dormanen.
Bloomer/Colfax has a dual against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in Colfax on Thursday, while Boyceville returns to the mat on Saturday at an invitational at Saint Croix Falls.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 58, Menomonie 38
At Hudson, the Mustangs dropped a Big Rivers Conference game to the Raiders.
Menomonie trailed by seven at the break before Hudson (11-4, 6-1) pulled away with a 30-17 advantage after halftime.
The Mustangs (5-10, 1-6) host Rice Lake on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Falls, the Sabers were shut out in a Big Rivers Conference game by the Stars.
Eau Claire Area (14-2-1, 3-1) scored three times in the first period before single tallies in the second and third.
Haley Frank made 42 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-8-2, 1-3).
The Sabers are back in action on Thursday at Black River Falls.
Boys Hockey
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers Conference matchup to the Warriors.
Claysen Cook's goal assisted by Zach DeMarce one minute into the game evened the score at 1-1 before Rice Lake (5-9-1, 1-5) went on to score four more goals in the period to lead 5-1.
Menomonie (3-11, 0-7) also got a goal 45 seconds into the second as Kaleb Miller found the back of the net with an assist from Sedric Yukel.
Menomonie goaltenders Thomas Isenberger made 19 saves while Justice Szotkowski saved eight shots. The Mustangs held a 34-33 edge on shots for the game.
The Mustangs play at Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
