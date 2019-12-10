LA CROSSE — One of the top teams in Division 2 was too much to handle for the Menomonie boys basketball team, as the Mustangs were defeated 92-53 by La Crosse Central on Monday.
Menomonie (1-2) was forced into 21 turnovers, as the Red Raiders collected 17 steals.
La Crosse Central (2-0) jumped ahead 16-3 a little more than four minutes into the game and was in control the remainder of the contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Davis Barthen led the Mustangs with 17 points, with 15 of them coming in the first half.
Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis had a game-high 32 points for La Crosse Central.
Menomonie hosts River Falls on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.