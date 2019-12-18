A strong first half pushed the Menomonie boys basketball team to a 64-58 victory over La Crosse Logan in nonconference action on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (2-3) raced out to a 30-14 advantage at the break and held off the Rangers (1-3) despite being outscored by 10 after halftime.
Ethan Wurtzel scored 23 points to lead all scorers. Davis Barthen added 12 while Dylan Boecker and Brock Thornton each had six.
Jack McHugh and Jhakai Funches each had 17 for La Crosse Logan.
Menomonie hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Thorp 54, Colfax 43
At Colfax, the Vikings dropped a nonconference game to the Cardinals.
Ed Hydukovich scored a team-high 22 points for the Vikings (2-2). Hunter Rebak and Drew Gibson each added six.
Ethan Reis had 24, and Isaac Soumis 20 to lead Thorp (2-3).
Colfax plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.
Mondovi 68, Boyceville 27
At Mondovi, the Bulldogs lost a Dunn-St. Croix matchup to the Buffaloes.
Logan Knudtson led Boyceville (0-5, 0-2) with 11 points, while Brendan Sempf added eight.
Owen Schultz had a game-high 23 points for Mondovi (2-2, 1-0).
Boyceville plays at Glenwood City on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 42, Menomonie 41
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs suffered a one-point loss in a Big Rivers battle with the Huskies.
Menomonie came back from a 26-15 halftime deficit but was unable to pick up a win.
Shelby Thornton scored a game-high 16 points, as Helen Chen added 10.
Eau Claire North (1-6) was led by 11 points from Reanna Hutchinson.
Menomonie plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hayward 5
At Menomonie, Sidney Polzin played a hand in all six Sabre goals in the win.
Polzin scored four goals, including the go-ahead tally just past the halfway point of the third period. Abigail Martin and Emme Bergh also found the net in the victory for the Sabres, who trailed 5-4 in the third before Bergh's tying goal.
Haley Frank stopped 32 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-3)
The Sabres host the Central Wisconsin Storm on Thursday.
Gymnastics
Menomonie finishes second in BRC meet
At Hudson, the Mustangs finished behind the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference triangular.
Menomonie outscored Chippewa Falls to finish second.
Melody Greenwood finished second in the floor exercise and Alexa Cummings took third on the uneven bars.
Menomonie competes at an invitational in Tomah on Saturday.
Wrestling
Northwestern 57, Bloomer/Colfax 20
At Bloomer, the Raptors fell to the Tigers in a Heart O'North dual.
Isaac LaGesse (132 pounds) and Bowen Rothbauer (152) earned pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax while Nate Rosolowski picked up a technical fall at 182 and Sawyer Best earned a 5-0 decision win at 138.
Bloomer/Colfax competes at Cameron on Friday.
