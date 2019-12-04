RICE LAKE — Davis Barthen and Noah Feddersen combined for 38 points in a 68-47 victory for the Menomonie boys basketball team over Rice Lake Monday in the team's season opener.
Barthen had a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) while Feddersen added 18. Jed Ogea and Brock Thornton both score nine and Ethan Wurtzel had seven.
Judson Rikkers led Rice Lake (0-1, 0-1) with 18 points.
Menomonie plays at Chippewa Falls on Friday.
Colfax 56, Amery 29
At Amery, the Vikings earned a season-opening victory over the Warriors.
Colfax (1-0) plays against Chippewa Falls McDonell at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout on Saturday.
Alma/Pepin 51, Boyceville 29
At Alma, the Bulldogs suffered a loss in a nonconference game to the Eagles.
The Bulldogs (0-2) host Cumberland next Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Old Abes scored five goals in the second period to pull away from the Mustangs.
Sedric Yukel — with an assist credited to Zach DeMarce — put Menomonie (1-1, 0-1) on the board in the first period as the Mustangs trailed Eau Claire Memorial by one after the first.
Eau Claire Memorial (2-1, 1-0) would then add five in the second and two in the third to hand Menomonie a loss in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
Menomonie was outshot 44-16 on the night. Goalie Thomas Isenberger made 32 saves in the defeat.
Eau Claire Memorial's Carter Olson recorded four goals and an assist for the Old Abes.
The Mustangs host Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
New Richmond 60, Menomonie 46
At Menomonie, Mustangs had a first-half lead slip away in a nonconference loss to the Tigers.
The Mustangs held a 31-30 lead at the break but were outscored by 15 after halftime.
Shelby Thornton led Menomonie (2-3) with 15 points as Helen Chen added 12. Olivia Steinmetz and Emily Schwartz each scored five.
Jessica Hagman had a game-high 20 points for New Richmond (2-0)
The Mustangs host Chippewa Falls on Friday.
