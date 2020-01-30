The Menomonie boys hockey team ended a seven-game losing streak with nonconference 5-4 victory over the Northwest Iceman on Thursday at Don Fanetti Ice Area.
Zach DeMarce's goal with 10:24 remaining in the third period gave the Mustangs (4-13) a two-goal lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Menomonie jumped ahead 2-0 as Tanner DeMarce and Sedric Yukel each scored first-period goals.
The Icemen (10-10) got on the board with two goals in the second but the Mustangs matched them with scores from Trent Weber and Kaleb Miller. The Icemen added an early third period goal, but Zach DeMarce's scored gave the Mustangs the lead they needed to hold onto the win.
Yukel and Miller each contributed three assists in the victory. Weber, Evan Sisko, Clasen Cook and Deiter Heim all had one assist.
Menomonie goalie Justice Szotkowski made 31 saves in the win. The Mustangs were outshot by the Icemen 35-31.
Menomonie has a nonconference matchup at Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 51, Eau Claire Memorial 48
At Menomonie, the Mustangs battled back from an early deficit to earn a Big Rivers Conference victory over the Old Abes.
Menomonie (7-10, 3-6) trailed by as much as 16 early and were down by 10 at halftime, but a strong second half defensive performance held Eau Claire Memorial to 18 points after the break to propel the Mustangs to the win.
Shelby Thornton had 11 points to lead the Mustangs as Helen Chen added 10. Emma Mommsen scored nine and Olivia Steinmetz had eight.
Eau Claire Memorial (7-6, 3-4) was led by 13 points from Sydney Brennan.
Menomonie plays at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.
Gymnastics
Anderson third in all-around at BRC triangular
At River Falls, Menomonie's Alexis Anderson took third all-around in a Big Rivers Conference triangular hosted by the Wildcats.
Anderson scored 31.100 on the day to finish behind River Falls' Autumn Tiede (34.775) and Eva Milka (34.000). Anderson came in second on the balance beam (8.275), fifth in floor exercise (8.450), tied for eighth in the vault (8.250) and 10th in the uneven bars (6.325).
Chloe Oehler was fifth all-around, with Melody Greenwood taking sixth.
In the floor exercise Greenwood was third and Oehler finished fourth. Oehler also came in fourth in the vault, while Alexa Cummings finished fourth in the uneven bars.
The Mustangs combined for a team score of 119.100 as River Falls won the event at 131.950 with Superior taking third (105.000).
Menomonie hosts a Big Rivers triangular with Rice Lake and River Falls on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Boyceville 50, Elmwood/Plum City 47
At Plum City, the Bulldogs put together a strong second half in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Wolves.
Boyceville trailed by four at halftime but the Bulldogs outscored Elmwood/Plum City (5-9, 2-6) after the break 24-17 for their second straight victory.
Logan Knudtson had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-10, 2-6) offensively. Walker Retz added 12 and Brendan Sempf had 10.
Boyceville returns to the court on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Mondovi.
