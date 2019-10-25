EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie volleyball team had its season come to a close with a three-set loss in a Division 1 regional semifinal contest against Eau Claire North on Thursday.
The Mustangs dropped set one 25-14 and set two 25-11. In the final set Menomonie held strong and was tied at 20-20 but the Huskies scored the final five points to end the Mustangs season.
No. 2 Eau Claire North advances to play No. 10 Wausau East which upset No. 7 Marshfield on Thursday.
Brynn Noble led Menomonie with nine kills in the match. Maya Olson added five and McKinley Davis four. Tori Harmston and Alyssa Mogen each totaled two.
Emily Anderson had a team-high 10 assists and Jenna Schaefer had six. Davis and Ashleah Quilling each added five.
"We had a difficult season, going just 4-31, but our team got better near the end of the season," Menomonie coach Corey Davis said. "We played our best volleyball in the past two matches against Rice Lake by taking them to five sets and competing against the No. 2 seed in the playoffs."
Menomonie will graduate seniors Emma Levendowski, Brynn Noble, Tori Harmston and McKinley Davis.
You have free articles remaining.
Cashton 3, Elk Mound 0
At Cashton, the Mounders season came to a close with a Division 3 regional semifinal loss to the Eagles.
Cashton got a 25-22 in the first set and then went on to win 25-12 in set two and 25-18 in the third set.
Sophie Cedarblade led the Mounders with eight kills with Lexi Nechanicky adding seven and Maggie Bartig and Susan Marquardt each with five.
Issie Hollister had five aces in the match. McKenna Diermeier had a team-high 19 digs. Kortnee Halgren added 11 digs with Hollister at 10. Halgren led Elk Mound with 20 assists.
No. 4 Cashton plays at No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas on Saturday for a regional title.