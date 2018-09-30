Menomonie girls cross country team put forth a strong performance on Saturday, taking fifth place out of 49 teams at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis.
The Mustangs were fifth in the Girls Maroon 5K as a team with 264 points and were the third-best Wisconsin team at the event. St. Louis Park (Minn.) won the team championship with 144 points.
Menomonie was led by Page Anderson in 27th place, finishing in a time of 20 minutes, 26.2 seconds. Kaylynn Imsande was 39th (20:47.7), Isabella Jacobsen took 44th (20:57.1), Madeline Palmer came home 49th (21:00.4) and Ali Ruch was 105th (21:47.2) in a strong team effort for the Mustangs.
“This was an outstanding day for our young team,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “We were fifth of 49 teams, and we had our top-four runners all finish in the top-50, which isn’t an easy thing to do in a race with over 430 runners. The freshmen weren’t intimidated at all, and this was the first time all season where the entire team ran well.”
St. Louis Park (Minn.)’s Josie Mosby won the race in 19:09.2.
MHS boys
The Menomonie boys team took 33rd with a team score of 868 as Green Bay Notre Dame won the race with 131 points.
Dickinson (N.D.)’s Brady Yoder won the boys race in 16:14.9.
Morgan Selchow finished 149th (18:45.2) to lead the way for the Menomonie boys. Jack Leipnitz (213th), Simon Fichter (252nd), Shawn Halverson (28th) and Joel Anderson (286th) round out the scoring runners for the Mustangs.
“Half of our boys earned personal best times on a course that is 125 meters long and quite difficult,” Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said, noting that running together, Halverson, Anderson and Kaufman broke 20 minutes for 5K for the first time in their careers. “We still aren’t hitting the times we need to, and we need to, and we had some tough races in there as well, but I liked the progress we made today.
Volleyball
Hudson 3, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell to the Raiders on senior night in straight sets (8-25, 11-25, 22-25).
Kyle Mogen led Menomonie with nine kills while Brynn Noble and Emma Levandowski each added three kills. Maddie McLeod had eight assists and Rachel Dietrich had two aces while McKinley Davis led the Mustangs with 11 digs.
Seniors Ariana Kistner, McLeod, Mogen, Rhiannon stai and Sydney Stansbury were all honored for their contributions to the team during the evening.
Colfax, Boyceville, Elk Mound win conference matches
Colfax retained their hold on first place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with a 3-0 win over Elmwood (25-19, 25-15, 25-7) last Thursday. Kameri Meredith led the Vikings in kills with 17 and Sam Pretasky added nine. Taylor Irwin finished with 23 assists and 14 digs, while Kali Risler came up with 10 digs.
Elk Mound also swept their opponents, winning 25-13, 25-18 25-23 over Spring Valley. Morgan Radtke pounded 18 kills and blocked four shots, McKenna Diermeier slammed nine kills and came up with 10 digs defensively, Kortnee Halgren had 23 assists and Abigail Curry added 10 digs for the Mounders.
Boyceville had a much tougher time against the Glenwood City Hilltoppers team, dropping the first two sets, then coming back to win the next three — the final one 15-4. Jaida Peterson was the Bulldog kill leader with 19 but Hannah Johnson was close behind with 18. Emma Ouellette finished with 22 assists, Amber Retzloff added 19 assists and Emma Bygd led in digs with eight.
