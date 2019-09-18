RICE LAKE — The Menomonie girls cross country team won the Rice Lake Invitational large school race on Tuesday.
The Mustangs score of 60 edged second place Hudson (66).
Rachel Dietrich had the top finish for Menomonie completing the race in 21 minutes, 47.9 seconds to come in seventh place. Isabella Jacobsen and Paige Anderson took ninth and 10th, respectively.
Madeline Palmer was 14th and Emma Mommsen finished in 20th.
“It was extremely hot, so we had a very conservative race plan," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. "I wanted the girls at 6:50 for the mile and 14:00 for the two mile. This is quite a bit slower than normal for this group, but we wanted to make sure no one was overcome by the heat over the final mile.
"The goal was for everyone to finish upright. Winning was fun, but we were mostly just trying to run safe considering the conditions”
Hudson's Rachel Ball came in first individually (19:58.2).
The Menomonie boys came in seventh in the large school race.
Patrick Schwartz led the pack with a 28th-place finish. Shawn Halverson was 32nd, Connor Borby came in 37th, Ethan Phillips took 44th and Joel Anderson was 46th.
Menomonie had a team score of 187 as Osceola won the event with 35. Andrew Carlson of Amery won individually with a time of 18:01.5.
Elk Mound boys win Rice Lake small school race
At Rice Lake, the Elk Mound boys team handily beat its competition in the small school race with three top-five finishes.
The Mounders' team score of 39 was well in front of Unity (109) which finished in second.
Cade Hanson led Elk Mound coming in second (17:17.9) as Solon Springs' Owen Dickenson won the race (17:15.2).
Andrew Pathos took fourth, Lukas Wagner was fifth, Seth Hazen came in 12th and Ian Hazen finished 16th.
The Elk Mound Girls took ninth with a score of 235. Olivia Schreiber led the Mounders by taking 20th, Kyra Hadenfeldt was 40th, Taya Schaefer finished 60th, Aleya Hadenfeldt took 70th and Amber Best was 75th.
The Colfax girls ended up third in the team standings in the small school race. The Vikings had a score of 106 as Glenwood City ran away with the win (34).
Molly Heidorn placed second in a time of 21:16.6 as Flambeau's Kristen Lawton won the race (21:06.8). Jasmine Best finished 13th, Ansley Olson was 14th. Juelia Berger placed 45th and Jenna Goodell was 47th.
The Colfax boys placed 11th of 16 teams with a score of 249. Noah Heidorn paced the Vikings with a 24th-place finish. Jadent Buchholtz was 42nd, Ashton Yarrington took 52nd, Luke Blanchard was 58th and Brison Tuschl finished 75th.
The Boyceville boys team was fifth with a score of 198. Nathan Corr (21st) and Steven Rasmussen (22nd) led the Bulldogs as Cade Lefstad took 45th Brian Johnson was 50th and Samuel Chich finished 61st.
Naomi Hillman finished 25th for the Boyceville girls. Emma Chich came in 91st and Rachel Montgomery was 104th.
Girls Golf
Menomonie trio ties for 11th
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs placed fifth at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Mill Run Golf Course.
Olivia Steinmetz, Carli Dahms and Lauren Kado each shot a 52 to tie for 11th. Kira Nevin and Lauren McNally both carded 55.
Menomonie ended its day with a score of 211 as River Falls won the event with a 182.
You have free articles remaining.
Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 38 to win medalist honors.
Girls Tennis
Hudson 6, Menomonie 1
At Hudson, the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers duel to the Raiders.
Olivia Klass defeated Hudson's Lily Holmberg at No. 4 singles (6-1, 1-6, 10-8) for the lone Menomonie victory.
"It took a lot of grit especially after dropping the second set 1-6, but this kid has got it," Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said of Klass winning in three sets.
The Mustangs dropped to 2-3 in the conference. Menomonie returns to the courts on Thursday with a nonconference contest at New Richmond.
"I didn't think we played well as a team," Hastings said of the loss. "Hudson is a nice strong team and deep, but in some of our matches I felt like we were done before we even started. We will need to work on that and prepare for our matches better. Our inexperience shows up when we play tough teams."
Volleyball
New Richmond 3, Menomonie 1
At New Richmond, the Mustangs fell in four sets (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25) to the Tigers.
Menomonie hosts River Falls in Big Rivers Conference action on Thursday before a match at Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday.
Colfax 3, Somerset 0
At Colfax, the Vikings swept (25-13, 25-18, 25-17) the Spartans in a nonconference match.
Jozie Buchanan totaled 22 assists for Colfax as Samantha Pretasky led the team with nine kills. Kameri Meredith added eight and Rachel Scharlau four.
Pretasky had four blocks as the Vikings totaled eight as a team.
Addy Olson led Colfax with 12 digs while Taylor Irwin added nine. Irwin had a team-high six aces and Buchanan had five.
Colfax (11-3) hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Monday
Girls Golf
Menomonie fifth at home conference meet
At Menomonie, the Mustangs finished in a tie for fifth at Big Rivers meet at Tanglewood Greens Golf Course.
Menomonie ended its day with a score of 222 to tie with Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North for fifth.
Olivia Steinmetz shot a 50 to tie for 11th with Eau Claire North's Haley Cronin.
Lauren Kado carded a 54, Carli Dahms finished at 58 and Kira Nevin Shot a 60.
River Falls topped the leaderboard with a 186 and Hudson's Paige Hillman received medalist honors with a 39.