The Menomonie girls cross country team took third place at the Menomonie Relays on Saturday in Menomonie.
“MHS Relays is a fun meet with quite a few different races,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “It’s a great format, giving girls a chance to race with their counterparts for the other teams. All of the eight runners compete against one another, then the sevens and so on.”
The Mustangs won five of the eight races as Emma Mommsen, Emily Schwartz, Julia Skorzcweski, Rachel Dietrich and Bella Jacobson all got wins.
Menomonie finished with a time of 104 minutes, 54 seconds closely behind second-place Eau Claire Memorial (103:26) and winner Hudson (102:57.1).
Jacobsen led the Mustangs with a time of 20:31.1 coming eighth place. Rachel Dietrich was ninth and Paige Anderson came in 10th. Ali Ruch was 20th and Julia Skorzcewski was 22nd.
The Menomonie boys placed fifth overall with a time of 90:52. La Crosse Logan topped the boys team leaderboard (86:24.3.).
Patrick Schwartz led the Mustangs with a fifth place finish.
Ethan Philips came in 33rd, Shawn Halverson took 37th, Joel Anderson was 40th and Morgan Slechow finished 41st.
The Elk Mound boys finished seventh in the relays as Cade Hanson led the Mounders coming in sixth place.
Andrew Pathos took 14th, Lukas Wagner was 20th. Brady Hunsnucker came in 68th and Carter Dundeen was 71st.
For the Elk Mound girls Kyra Hadenfeldt was 63rd, Amber Best came in 65th and Aleya Hadenfeldt finished 67th.
Boys Soccer Menomonie 3, Sparta 0
At River Falls, the Mustangs scored three goal in the first 15 minutes of a win over the Spartans.
Alejandro Landaver got the scoring started as he collected a rebound of a shot from Isaac Jin and put it in the back of the net. Angel Infante got an assist from Tyler Buhr to score Menomonie’s second goal of the game.
Jin added the team’s final goal off an assist from Gabe Tronnier. The Mustangs had nine shot on goal in the win.
Jonathan Fenton recorded a shutout saving all seven of Sparta’s shots on goal.
La Crosse Central 7, Menomonie 1
At River Falls, the Mustangs dropped a nonconference game to the Red Raiders.
Isaac Jin scored the lone goal for the Mustangs with an assist from Angel Infante.
Jonathan Fenton secured 11 saves in the match while Stephen Doran collected three in relief of Fenton.
Menomonie hosted Rice Lake on Tuesday and will play at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
Volleyball
Colfax perfect at Hudson tournament
At Hudson, the Vikings went 4-0 at a tournament hosted by the Raiders.
Colfax got victories over Hudson (2-0), Prescott (2-0), Superior (2-0) and Bloomer (2-1).
Kameri Meredith ended the tournament with 27 kills while Samantha Prestasky added 22 and Rachel Scharlau 17.
Jozie Buchanan had 62 assists. Taylor Irwin led the Vikings with 34 digs as Addy Olson totaled 33 and Meredith 27.
Colfax hosted Somerset on Tuesday and returns to Dunn-St. Croix Conference action on Thursday by hosting Elmwood/Plum City.
Mounders get three wins at Chippewa Falls tournament
At Chippewa Falls, the Mounders collected three wins at the Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament hosted by Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday.
Elk Mound got victories over Greenwood, Loyal and Osseo-Fairchild while suffering defeats to Chippewa Falls McDonell and Cameron.
Sophie Cedarblade had 28 kills on the day with Lexi Nechanicky adding 20 and Maggie Bartig 19. McKenna Diermeier totaled 45 digs and Kortnee Halgren had 78 assists. Halgren notched eight aces with Diermeier at six.
Elk Mound plays at Spring Valley on Thursday.
