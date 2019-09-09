EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie girls cross country team took third at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire North on Saturday.
The Mustangs had a score of 95 as Hudson won the event with a score of 76 with Osceola taking second at 87.
“It was great to be out and racing again with some excellent competition,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “We were running against three state ranked teams and we held our own pretty well to finish in a close third.”
Isabella Jacobsen led the Mustangs finishing in 13th with a time of 20 minutes, 6.9 seconds. Paige Anderson was right behind Jacobsen coming in 15th. Madeline Palmer came in 18th, Rachel Dietrich finished 19 and Ali Ruch was 30th.
“Our lead pack of four all was around 40th place at the first K and they moved up as a team, all finishing in the top 20. It was a very smart, tough race,” Olson said.
Patrick Schwartz finished seventh overall to lead the Mustang boys at the Husky Invite.
Schwartz completed the race in 16:16.4 as La Crosse Logan’s Zach Slevin took first with a time of 15:27.3.
Morgan Selchow came in 50th for the Mustangs. Ethan Phillips was 56th, Joel Anderson finished 58th and Connor Norby took 60th.
Menomonie took 10th out of 13 teams with a score of 231. River Falls took the team title with a score of 56.
Menomonie hosts an invitational on Saturday.
Boys Soccer Menomonie 2, Osceola 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs played to a tie in a nonconference battle with the Chieftains.
Menomonie trailed by a goal at the half but Clayton Fanetti scored twice in the second for the Mustangs.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton secured six saves.
Menomonie played on Tuesday at Hudson and they have a quad at River Falls on Saturday.
Volleyball
Menomonie winless at D.C. Everest invitational
At Schofield, the Mustangs dropped each of their three matches at an invitational hosted by D.C. Everest on Saturday.
Menomonie was defeated 2-0 to Stevens Point (25-12, 25-11).
The Mustangs also fell (12-25, 15-25) in straight sets to Tomahawk. In its final match of the day Menomonie dropped a contest to Wausau Newman 2-0 (25-17, 25-12).
Menomonie hosted a nonconference match with Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday evening and the Mustangs return to Big Rivers action on Thursday by hosting Chippewa Falls.