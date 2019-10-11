The Menomonie swim and dive team grabbed a narrow 89-81 nonconference dual win over La Crosse Logan on Thursday at Menomonie.
Kate Westphal won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 16.67 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:06.88. Melody Greenwood got a victory in the 50 freestyle (25.99) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.95).
The 200 freestyle relay (Regan Smith, Westphal, Kinsey Singerhouse and Greenwood) also finished in first with a time of 1:48.3
Coming in second were the 200 medley relay (Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Westphal and Regan Smith), Regan Smith (100 freestyle), Shannon Mason (500 freestyle), Molly Smith (100 breaststroke) and 400 freestyle relay (Helayna Brown, Mia Smith, Ashley Lewis, Greenwood).
Taking third was Mason (200 individual medley), the 200 medley relay team (Mason, Addison Miland, Mia Smith, Madeline Bailey), Regan Smith (50 freestyle), Brown (100 freestyle), Sydney Dickman (500 freestyle), Singerhouse (100 backstroke) and Lewis (100 breaststroke).
You have free articles remaining.
Boy's Soccer
Rice Lake 4, Menomonie 0
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs were shut out by the Warriors in a Big River Conference game.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton had 28 saves in the match.
Menomonie hosts Barron on Saturday before two conference contests next week beginning with a home game against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday and a trip to Chippewa Falls on Thursday.