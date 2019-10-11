The Menomonie swim and dive team grabbed a narrow 89-81 nonconference dual win over La Crosse Logan on Thursday at Menomonie.
"The swim team is looking very strong right now, and we are confident going into our last meets," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said.
Kate Westphal won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 16.67 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:06.88. Melody Greenwood got a victory in the 50 freestyle (25.99) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.95).
The 200 freestyle relay (Regan Smith, Westphal, Kinsey Singerhouse and Greenwood) also finished in first with a time of 1:48.3
"This relay has been performing well this season," Liljedahl said. "At this point we are looking for fast times from each girls and increased speed during exchanges."
Coming in second were the 200 medley relay (Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Westphal and Regan Smith), Regan Smith (100 freestyle), Shannon Mason (500 freestyle), Molly Smith (100 breaststroke) and 400 freestyle relay (Helayna Brown, Mia Smith, Ashley Lewis, Greenwood).
Taking third was Mason (200 individual medley), the 200 medley relay team (Mason, Addison Miland, Mia Smith, Madeline Bailey), Regan Smith (50 freestyle), Brown (100 freestyle), Sydney Dickman (500 freestyle), Singerhouse (100 backstroke) and Lewis (100 breaststroke).
You have free articles remaining.
"Kinsey is a hard worker and has been swimming some fast times," Liljedahl said of Singerhouse, who came close to a person record. "It's great seeing her hover around that personal best at this point in the season."
Boy’s Soccer
Rice Lake 4, Menomonie 0
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs were shut out by the Warriors in a Big River Conference game.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton had 28 saves in the match.
Menomonie hosts Barron on Saturday before two conference contests next week beginning with a home game against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday and a trip to Chippewa Falls on Thursday.