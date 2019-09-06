It was a clean sweep of singles play for the Menomonie girls tennis team in a 6-1 victory over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.
Olivia Leipnitz topped Chippewa Falls’ Marah Dunham 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Emma Hastings added a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 three-set victory at No. 2 over Maria Friedel.
Haley Hastings defeated Kaitlyn Buckli (7-6, 6-1) at No. 3 and Olivia Klass won at No. 4 over Chippewa Falls’ Genevieve Behmer (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles play after dropping the first set Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer came back to defeat Chloe Adams and Madi Adams at No. 2 doubles (4-6, 6-1, 6-3). Brook Evan and Lindsee Kaufman added a victory at No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-0).
Boys Soccer
River Falls 5, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs scored first but it wasn’t enough in a Big Rivers matchup with the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Isaac Jin got the Mustangs on the board about two minutes into action as Menomonie took a 1-0 lead. River Falls quickly responded with a goal less than a minute later before taking the lead for good about five minutes into play.
The Wildcats added two more goals later in the half before adding their fifth score after the break.
Volleyball
Elk Mound 2, Eau Claire Regis 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders rebounded from a poor second set to earn a match win (25-21, 14-25, 15-11) over the Ramblers.
“We came out very strong against Regis to take game one but took a backseat in the second set,” Elk Mound coach Samantha Stelter said. “It can be challenging to mentally rebound after struggling the way we did in game two but the girls knew game three was a new set and a fresh start and bounced back to take the match.”
Maggie Bartig had eight kills, Kortnee Halgren added 25 assists, McKenna Kiermeier totaled 12 digs with Susan Marquardt notching two aces.
Elk Mound 2, St. Croix Central 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers.
Diermeier had nine kills and eight digs, Bartig totaled five blocks and six kills while Halgren had a team-high 20 assists with seven digs. Marquardt added four aces and Hailey Blaskowski had seven digs.
Elk Mound 2, Cumberland 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders completed a 3-0 quad with a victory over the Beavers (25-18, 25-19).
Bartig and Lexi Nechanicky each had eight kills with Issie Hollister adding 10 digs and Halgren 21 assists.
“This was our best match of the night,” Stelter said. “Our passing was spot on which made setting a good ball much easier on the setter. And our hitters took full advantage and really attacked well and worked to find holes in the defense.”
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Menomonie 1, Eau Claire North 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs shutout conference foe Eau Claire North.
Gabe Tronnier secured the lone goal of the contest in the first half.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton had 11 saves in the win.
Menomonie (2-2, 1-1) hosts Osceola on Saturday.
Girls Tennis
River Falls 4, Menomonie 3
At River Falls, the Mustangs dropped a one score dual to River Falls on Thursday in Big Rivers action.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with unforced errors,” Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said. “We know that we will need to fight for every win that we get, but I thought that we could have beaten River Falls if we had performed better.”
Menomonie won three of four singles matches as Olivia Leipnitz defeated Kalea Lemke 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1.
Emma Hastings earned a third set victory over Grace Wachtler (6-4, 1-6, 6-2) to get her second Big Rivers win of the season at No. 2 singles. Oliva Klass was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 over Ellie Hira.
Menomonie’s doubles teams failed to secure a victory. dropping three two-set matches.
“Our doubles had lots of up and downs,” Hastings said. “We need to find a consistent pattern so that we can be competitive against teams like River Falls. Our unforced errors were the difference in the match.”
Menomonie returns to the court on Tuesday when it hosts Eau Claire North.
Girls Golf
Menomonie's Steinmetz fifth in BRC opening meet
At Hudson, Olivia Steinmetz shot a 49 to finish in fifth at Menomonie's first conference meet at Troy Burne Golf Course on Thursday.
Menomonie ended the day with a score of 228 to finish in sixth place, one stroke back of Eau Claire North in fifth..
Kira Nevin shots a 57, Carli Dahms carded a 60, and Lauren Kado finished with a 62 for the Mustangs.
Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. Hudson scored a 188 to top the team leaderboard.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Menomonie 1
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs were defeated in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
Menomonie grabbed a second set win 25-21 but Eau Claire Memorial won the final two sets for the 3-1 victory (18-25, 25-21, 14-25, 16-25).
Menomonie plays at an invitational hosted by D.C. Everest on Saturday.
Fall Creek 2, Boyceville 0
At Fall Creek, the Bulldogs dropped a nonconference game at a quad hosted by Fall Creek.
Boyceville was defeated 25-8 in the first set before a 25-14 loss in set two.
Boyceville is at a triangular at Cumberland on Tuesday.
