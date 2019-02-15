The Menomonie gymnastics team topped Grantsburg 124.125-122 on Monday in a regular season finale dual in Menomonie.
Chloe Oehler finished second all-around (31.875) and Justice Quilling was fourth (31.725) to lead the Mustangs.
Quilling took second on the balance beam (8.05), tied for third with Melody Greenwood on the vault (8.3), finished third in the floor exercise (8.25) and finished fourth on the uneven bars (7.125).
Oehler finished third on both the uneven bars (7.475) and balance beam (8.0) while finishing fourth in the floor exercise (8.2) and fifth on the vault (8.2).
Greenwood also took second on the bars (7.8) and floor (8.575). Alexis Anderson came home sixth in the bars (6.525) and floor (7.875).
"As we approach conference and sectionals we have high expectations of how we will place in the individual competition," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. "We forsee Melody Greenwood and Chloe Oehler placing well in the all-around competition, as well as Justice Quilling and Alexis Anderson placing well on beam. As a team we are small, but strong and feel we have a good chance to place in the middle of our conference and section, but see some high places individually."
The Mustangs return to action with the Big Rivers Conference meet on Saturday at Chippewa Falls before competing at Division 2 sectionals at West Salem on Feb. 23.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
At Hudson, Chi-Hi/Menomonie led early in a one-goal defeat to the Raiders in a Big Rivers matchup.
Sidney Polzin scored off an assist from Maddie Hebert and Megan Klass to stake Chi-Hi/Menomonie to a 1-0 lead after one. Klass added a goal in the second with help from Ella Ausman and Polzin.
Haley Frank made 50 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (7-14-2, 0-6-0).
Boys Basketball
Colfax 66, Elk Mound 51
At Elk Mound, 29 points from Ben Thompson powered the Vikings past the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Thompson finished 13 of 23 from the field and added five rebounds and four steals for Colfax. Luke Heidorn scored nine points while George Scharlau and Ed Hydukovich each added eight.
Brett Lew scored 13 points and Marcus Kimblom added 11 points and six rebounds for the Mounders.
Glenwood City 74, Boyceville 37
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Jaden Reismer had 13 points to go with three rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs while Brady Nye added nine points.
Avery Hoepner scored 27 points for the Hilltoppers.
