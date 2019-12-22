FOND DU LAC — Andrew Fenton came in second place for the Menomonie wrestling team in the 285-pound weight class at the Fondy Cardinal Invite on Saturday.
Fenton got back-to-back pinfalls to advance to the semifinals before earning a 2-0 decision over Sauk Prairie's Austin Rider. In the championship match, Fenton lost a 6-2 decision to Bay Port's Max Meeuwsen. Meeuwsen was the topped-ranked wrestler in the latest Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, with Fenton ranked second.
Jaylen Wright placed fifth for the Mustangs at 220, with Kellan Aure taking seventh at 126 and Josh Boyette finishing eighth at 182.
Wright got a pin in his first matchup before getting pinned by Sauk Prairie's Simon Patterson. Wright responded by getting pins in three straight matches to take fifth.
Aure got a 19-3 technical fall in the first round and dropped an 8-6 decision before getting a pin over Middleton's Lesley Neisius. After falling by a 9-4 decision in the next round, Aure won the seventh place match with a pin of Port Washington's Kaiden Schumacher.
Boyette won a 10-6 decision in round one before losing in the second round. He earned one more win by fall on the day.
Menomonie finished 12 out of 24 teams in the final team standings. Burlington won the team championship at the invite.
The Mustangs travel to Merrill on Friday and Saturday for the Northern Exposure tournament.
Boyceville 47, Barron 30
At Osceola, the Bulldogs defeated the Bears at the Osceola duals.
Tyler Dormanen (152) and Nick Hillman (182) both earned pin fall victories for Boyceville.
Nate Stuart defeated Barron's Joe Mashak at 145 by a 19-2 tech fall, while Josiah Berg got a 5-1 decision at 136 and Ira Bialzik won by a 14-7 decision in the 138-pound weight class.
Boyceville is back on the mat on Friday and Saturday in River Falls for the Northern Badger Classic.
Girls Hockey
Bay Area 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
At Ashwaubenon, the Sabers fell to the Ice Bears.
Sidney Polzin scored a goal in the second period on an assist from Joey Schemenauer for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-5).
Caroline O’Dell made 28 saves in goal.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie faces the Ice Bears on Friday at a tournament hosted at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Boyceville 34, Glenwood City 33
At Glenwood City, the Bulldogs won their first game of the season over the Hilltoppers.
The Bulldogs took a 13-8 advantage into the locker room and held off Glenwood City (0-5, 0-2) after the break.
The victory was the first Dunn-St. Croix win for Boyceville (1-5, 1-2) since defeated Spring Valley Feb. 22, 2018 and it snapped an overall 23-game losing streak.
Boyceville hosts Clayton in a nonconference game Jan. 3.
Elk Mound 52, Spring Valley 45
At Elk Mound, the Mounders held off the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Elk Mound (1-4, 1-1) jumped out to a 31-20 halftime lead on the way to its first victory of the season.
Three Mounders scored in double figures with Ryan Bohl leading the way with 11 points. Both Ben Health and Michael Jensen added 10 with Nate Lew and Cade Hanson each with nine.
Tyler Bowman scored a game-high 13 for Spring Valley (3-2, 0-2).
The Mounders host Eau Claire Regis in a nonconference game on Jan. 2.
Colfax 59, Elmwood/Plum City 52
At Plum City, the Vikings earned Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Wolves.
Cole Seehaver scored 15 points to lead the way for Colfax (3-2, 2-0). Ed Hydukovich added 13 and Zach Rindy 12.
Elmwood/Plum City (2-3, 1-1) was led by 11 points from Zack Phillips.
The Vikings return to the court by hosting Eleva-Strum on Jan. 3.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 57, Cameron 23
At Cameron, Bloomer/Colfax got a dual win over the Comets.
Sawyer Best (132), Ethan Rubenzer (138), Bowen Rothbauer (152) and Colin Bohl (195) each got pins. Luke Blanchard added a 6-2 decision victory.
Bloomer/Colfax travels to River Falls on Friday and Saturday for the Northern Badger Classic.
