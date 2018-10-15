The Menomonie girls tennis team of Lindsey Johnson and Lexi Hastings capped their prep careers together with a strong performance this past week at the WIAA Division 1 state individual tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Johnson and Hastings finished 3-2 for the tournament, winning their first three matchups of the weekend. Johnson and Hastings earned a No. 11 seed overall for the tournament and opened up action on Thursday afternoon against Onalaska’s Lauren Garves and Chloe Leithold, a team the Mustang duo defeated 6-1, 6-2.
Johnson and Hastings would put forth another strong performance in their first match of the day on Friday, defeating Brookfield East’s Pyper Scullen and Savannah Kohler 6-1, 6-3. In the afternoon the team earned a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(3) win against Kettle Moraine’s Taylor Meet and Rachel Vande Moore to advance to a matchup with Whitefish Bay’s Elena Deslongchamps and Katie Kavanagh. The Whitefish Bay duo outlasted Johnson and Hastings in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(4) epic in the team’s final matchup of the day on Friday.
Hastings and Johnson fell in their first matchup of the day to Homestead’s Grace Crowley and Sasha Shapsis 1-6, 1-6.
Hastings and Johnson cap their stellar careers at Menomonie with a 36-2 mark this season and a host of tournament championships and accolades.
Girls Swimming
Menomonie beats River Falls, falls to Wausau
At Wausau, the Mustangs fell in a dual on Tuesday.
Millie Lausen (200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle) won a pair of events while Kinsey Singerhouse (200 individual medley) and Melody Greenwood (50 freestyle) each won races as well. The medley freestyle relay team of Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Kate Westphal and Madeline Bailey took second, as did Smith individually in the 100 breaststroke.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, Westphal, Greenwood and Lausen also took second.
The Mustangs would defeat the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference dual two days later 107-78.
Lausen (100 freestyle), the 200 freestyle relay, Singerhouse (100 backstroke), Smith (100 breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Westphal, Sydney Schmidt, Heleyna Brown and Lausen were each victorious in their respective races.
Smith (100 breaststroke), Westphal (100 fly) and Madison Rood (500 freestyle) had runner-up finishes in the team win for the Mustangs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.