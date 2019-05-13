CHIPPEWA FALLS — Menomonie’s Grant Imsande shot a three-over 74 to finish in third place on Saturday at the Chippewa Falls Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf.
Imsande finished two strokes behind Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey for individual medalist honors.
Michael Maguire shot a 78 to take seventh place, Brody Thomson finished with a 95 and Conner Rose carded a 98 as the Mustangs finished sixth place as a team with a 345, seven strokes behind Chippewa Falls for fifth.
Rice Lake won the team championship with a 309, four strokes ahead of Eau Claire Memorial.
Elk Mound ninth at Stanley-Boyd invite
At Cadott, the Mounders finished in ninth place as a team at a tournament hosted by Stanley-Boyd.
The Mounders shot a 393 as a team to take ninth, one stroke behind Fall Creek for eighth as Durand (332) edged Osseo-Fairchild (336) for the team championship.
Kaitlin Schiferl had the best score of the day for the Mounders with a 93, followed by a 96 from Colton Ward.
Marcus Kinblom carded a 101 and Ethan Rubenzer finished with a 103 to round out the scoring golfers for Elk Mound.
Eleva-Strum’s Isaac Larrabee earned medalist honors with a 75, two strokes in front of Durand’s Julia Hayden.
Baseball
Menomonie 2-8, La Crosse Central 0-2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs swept a doubleheader with the Red Rangers.
Zach DeMarce and Jace Kressin teamed up to toss the shutout in the first game, a 2-0 win. DeMarce started and pitched 5.2 innings, striking out one while walking three and allowing three hits. Kressin struck out two in the final 1.1 innings for the save.
Kressin had two hits at the plate while Sam Sleichert was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in as a part of his team’s two-run fifth inning.
Five runs in the fifth inning of game two helped the Mustangs complete the sweep in an 8-4 win.
Sedric Yukel allowed one earned run in two innings of relief to earn the win while Kressin pitched the final inning for the save.
DeMarce and Lucas Smith each doubled while Briggs Richartz and Smith had two RBIs apiece. Davis Barthen scored three runs and reached base four times while DeMarce crossed the plate twice.
Softball
Elk Mound wins twice at Altoona
At Altoona, the Mounders scored wins over Prescott and Altoona at a triangular.
Elk Mound opened the day with a 3-1 win over Prescott, scoring twice in the first inning to grab a 2-1 lead the team wouldn’t give up. Hailey Blaskowski was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Clare Hallum and Abigail Curry each had a double in the victory. Hallum struck out three while allowing one earned run in a complete-game win.
Back-to-back four-run innings in the fifth and sixth gave the Mounders plenty of cushion in the 10-1 victory over the Railroaders. Blaskowski was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in, two runs scored and a triple. McKenna Diermeier, Hallum and Curry each had two hits with Diermeier scoring three runs.
Hallum struck out one and allowed one unearned run in the circle.