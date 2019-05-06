NEW RICHMOND — Menomonie sophomore Chloe Oehler matched a school record on Friday in the pole vault at the Stan Barr Relays.
Oehler cleared a height of 9-feet, 6-inches as she finished in fourth place in the event. The sophomore matches the school-best mark of Kayla Boettcher. Oehler and Payten Wilkerson-Hardy teamed up to win the team standings in the event with the best cumulative result.
The Mustang trio of Emma Mommsen, Kylie Mogen and Melody Greenwood also teamed up to win the high jump event. The trio each cleared 4-10 as a part of a four-way tie for fourth.
Devin Williams won the triple jump for the boys team with a best leap of 43-7 as the Mustangs team of Williams, Dylan Boecker and Brock Thornton took third cumulatively. Williams and Sam Zbornik also tied for first place in the high jump, clearing 5-10 and teamed up with James Schemenauer to take third place.
Mogen was second individually in the triple jump as she, Helen Chen and Shelby Thornton finished second cumulatively. Shawn Halverson also finished second in the pole vault.
The boys 400 and 1,600 relay teams each finished third. Destiny Haldeman was third in the shot put.
Kaylynn Imsande ran to a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 while the boys 400 throwers relay, 800 relay and 1,600 sprint medley teams each had fourths. Imsande, Paige Anderson, Madeline Palmer and Ali Ruch were second in the team scoring.
The girls 3,200 relay finished fifth, as did Devin Williams in the long jump and Andrew Fenton in the shot put.
The Menomonie girls came home fourth as a team with 52 points as Hudson (93) won the championship. The Mustang boys were fifth (51) with River Falls (70) edging Hudson (66) for the boys crown.
Colfax boys, girls finish second at Durand
At Durand, the Colfax boys and girls team both finished second overall at a meet hosted by the Panthers. The girls had a score of 121.5 behind only Glenwood City (126.5). The Colfax boys had a score of 103.5 with Durand taking the team title at 131.
Kameri Meredith raced to a win in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.5 seconds, Morgan Schleusner won the 300 hurdles in 49.6, Erica Kallstrom took the top spot in the 3,200 finishing in 12:53.00, and Morgan Jensen was victorious in the discus with a toss of 120 feet. The 800 relay of Jayna Bowe, Meredith, Samantha Pretasky and Schleusner also raced to a title in 1:55.30.
Jasmine Best finished second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. Pretasky (long jump), Hurlburt (discus), the 3,200 relay team of Kallstrom, Hailey Prince, Best and Juelia Berger and the 1,600 relay group of Madison Barstad, Teagan Field, Berger and Hurlburt also came in third.
The Elk Mound girls finished sixth with a score of 57. Kristien Martinson came in second in the 1,600 along with the 3,200 relay team of Alana Plaszcz, Olivia Schreieber, Martinson and Kyra Hadenfeldt and the 400 relay group of Schreieber, Sydney Simpson, Kennedy Pritchard and Paige Vanschoonhoven
Finishing third for the Mounders was Schreieber (triple jump) and the 800 relay of Pritchard, Simpson, Vanschoonhoven and Schreieber.
Megan Hintzmann (pole vault) and Jasmine Windsor (shot put) each took second in their events to lead Boyceville. The Bulldogs were eighth as team with 27 points.
The Colfax boys won three titles as Jeremy Artist won the 100 in 11.40, Luke Heidorn won the 300 hurdles in 45.10 and Ed Hydukovich had the top throw of 125-02 in the discus.
Artist added a second-place finish in the 200, as did Thomas Drees (shot put), the 400 relay of Artist, Vasco Ferreira, Heidorn and Trey Hovde and the 1,600 relay of Noah and Luke Heidorn, Hovde and Hydukovich. Hovde (400) and Luke Heidorn (long jump) added third place finishes.
Elk Mound won a pair of relays as the 400 relay of Rian Flynn, Brady Redwine, Dominic Hall and Spencer Wolf won their event in 45.80 and 1,600 relay of Redwine, Flynn, Marquis Kasakaitas and Galen Young was victorious in 3:41.80.
The 3,200 relay of Cade Hanson, Andrew Pathos, Mitchell Hainstock and Carter Sundeen and the 800 relay of Flynn, Redwine, Luke Hanson and Hall placed second while Young took third in the pole vault.
Elk Mound finished fourth at 100.
Dane Wedland was third in the 300 hurdles to lead Boyceville, which was ninth with a score of 22.
Baseball
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders knocked off Dunn-St. Croix leader Boyceville.
Ryan Bohl doubled and drove in a run. Cole Steinhorst and Ethan Kaanta each had an RBI while Andrew Williams, James Javanovich and Nate Lew each scored a run.
Blaze Todd had four strikeouts in a complete game shutout.
Colfax 1-14, Glenwood City 5-3
At Glenwood City, the Vikings scored 11 times in the third inning of game two to split a doubleheader with the Hilltoppers.
Up 1-0 the Vikings scored 11 in the third and two more in the fourth. Glenwood City scored all three of its runs in the third
Caden Erickson went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored. George Scharlau doubled as part of a 3-for-3 game. Bryce Sikora and Mitch Harmon each added two hits.
Austin Snyder threw innings on the mound to get the win. Glenwood City’s four runs in the first inning were enough to top the Vikings in game one.
Drew Gibson had a hit and scored Colfax’s one run as Harmon drove him in.
Chris Scharlau threw a scoreless inning in relief of Erickson.
Softball
Elk Mound 16-15, Boyceville 4-1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders totaled 26 hits in a doubleheaders sweep over the Bulldogs.
Boyceville took a 2-1 lead in game on after an inning and a half but Elk Mound put up 13 runs in the bottom of the second to pull away.
Hailey Blaskowski tripled and hit two doubles while driving in three runs and scoring twice. McKenna Diermeier, Sophie Cedarblade, Clare Hallum, Abigail Curry and Hannah Larson each had two hits. Kalle Rhude plated three runs while Cedarblade scored three times
Ella Holden had a hit and two runs batted in while Amber Retzloff doubled for the Bulldogs.
Glenwood City 6, Colfax 5
At Glenwood City, the Vikings were topped in a one-run contest.
Colfax tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the fifth before Glenwood City scored the eventual winning run in the bottom half of the fifth.
Kaitlyn Field went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to lead the Colfax offense. Bailey Bradford had two hits and two runs scored while Taylor Irwin also scored twice.
Jozie Buchanan struck out one in 4.2 innings in the circle.