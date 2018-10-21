Menomonie's Patrick Schwartz grabbed the fifth and final individual qualification spot for next weekend's Division 1 state cross country championships on Saturday at sectionals hosted by the Mustangs.
Schwartz was 12th overall but was the fifth fastest runner on a non-qualifying team (Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial finished first and second) and the sophomore will run at next weekend's state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. The Menomonie boys were seventh as a team.
"Going into the meet, I thought Patrick might have an outside shot at being in the mix for a place in the state meet," Menomonie boys cross country coach Adam Topper said. "He took that shot and had his best day on the right day. He moved up nicely in the second half of the race and put himself in position and then held off several other guys that were trying to get that last qualifying spot."
The Menomonie girls finished fourth as a team with 94 points. Kaylynn Imsande led the way for the Mustangs with a 13th-place finish, one spot away from the final individual qualification spot. Paige Anderson was 14th and Isabella Jacobsen finished 17th for the Mustangs. Onalaska (32) and Hudson (71) were first and second as a team.
Elk Mound's Hanson moves on to state
At Colby, Elk Mound's Cade Hanson took third to advance to the Division 2 state championships.
Hanson led an Elk Mound team that was fourth in team scoring with 129 points. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (65) and La Crosse Logan (72) were the top-two teams. Andrew Pathos finished 20th as well for the Mounders.
Alana Plaszcz finished 22nd for the girls team, which was sixth in team scoring (193). Medford (47) and Wisconsin Dells (76) took the top team spots.
Boyceville's Corr advances to Division 3 state
At Boyceville, Nathan Corr finished eighth to advance to the state championships.
Corr was eighth in 18:03.9 to advance for the Bulldogs, who were seventh as a team (161). Steven Rasmussen was 18th as well for Boyceville. The Colfax boys were fourth as a team with 142 points, led by Luke Heidorn (17th) and Dennis Sonnentag (22nd).
The Colfax girls were third (88), one spot away from advancing as a team. Jasmine Best (12th), Emilee Burcham-Scofield (22nd) and Hailey Prince (23rd) were the leading runners for the Vikings. The Boyceville girls ran incomplete, led by Noelle Wheeldon in 51st.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Regis 3, Colfax 2
At Colfax, the Ramblers outlasted the Vikings in five sets (25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25, 13-15) in a Division 3 regional final contest.
Samantha Pretasky had a team-high 14 kills for Colfax while Jozie Buchanan had 11 kills and 27 assists. Kameri Meredith had 20 digs for Colfax. The Vikings won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship during the regular season and end the season with a 27-8 record.
Eau Claire Regis advances to face La Crosse Aquinas on Thursday in the sectional semifinals in Arcadia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.