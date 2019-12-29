MERRILL — Jaylen Wright went a perfect 7-0 and Sam Skillings made his return from injury with a 3-0 mark for the Menomonie wrestling team at the Northern Exposure tournament in Merrill on Friday and Saturday.
Menomonie finished 3-4 in duals over the weekend getting victories over Marquette, Mich. (49-28), Rosholt (54-21) and Shawano Community (39-37). The Mustangs suffered losses to Bay Port (55-24), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (49-21), Waukesha South (48-25) and Merrill (46-21).
Wright earned six pin fall victories with the other win coming by forfeit in the 220-pound weight class. Skillings return to the mat saw pins in each of his three matches, with two at 182 and the other wrestling at 195.
Andrew Fenton in the 285-pound weight class won five matches while Kolyn Wolf (106), Kellan Aure (132) each got four victories over the two-day tournament. Evan Harper (120), Blane Keyes (145) each won three matches.
Menomonie returns to Big Rivers Conference action on Jan. 9 at River Falls.
Boyceville Joles, Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer win titles at Northern Badger
At River Falls, Boyceville's Trett Joles and Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer each won a championship at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic on Saturday.
Joles earned four pinfalls in five victories on the day in the 182-pound weight class, with the other win by technical fall (18-2) in his quarterfinal match. Joles defeated Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek by pin in three minutes, 36 seconds in the championship match.
Rothbauer won the championship at 152 with a 5-0 weekend, capping his tournament with a 3-0 decision win over Tyler Haydon for the title.
Boyceville's Josiah Berg took third at 120 pounds, going 4-1 over the weekend. Berg dropped a 1-0 decision to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Tadeon Nichols in the semifinals before coming back and getting a victory over St. Croix Falls' Mason Will by a 7-4 decision. Tyler Dormanen took sixth for the Bulldogs at 152.
Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best took third at 132 and Luke Blanchard was fifth at 113. Bloomer/Colfax (111) finished eighth in Division 1 team standings with River Falls (280.5) taking first.
Boyceville finished second in the Division 3 team standings with a score of 164 as Cadott won the team title (314.5).
Bloomer/Colfax returns to the mat on Saturday at an invitational hosted by Osseo-Fairchild while Boyceville is in action Jan. 7, hosting a nonconference dual with Cadott.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0
At Eau Claire, four different players scored for the Sabers in a win over the Tigers.
Joey Schemenauer, Addie Frenette, Marley Sterling and Kendall Rudiger each found the net in the victory with Frenette and Sterling’s goals being their first at the varsity level.
Haley Frank stopped 25 shots in net to earn the shutout for the Sabers (4-6-1).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts St. Croix Valley on Jan. 7.
Friday
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-1-1 in Eau Claire
At Eau Claire, the Sabers lost in overtime to Bay Port and tied Fond du Lac in two games at a tournament hosted by Eau Claire Area.
Sidney Polzin scored in the second period of the overtime loss to Bay Port while Haley Frank stopped 37 of 39 shots she faced.
Madelyn Hebert and Polzin scored against Fond du Lac with Caroline O'Dell making 32 saves in goal for the Sabers (3-6-1).