CHIPPEWA FALLS — Menomonie’s Olivia Steinmetz tied for third to lead the girls golf team at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Thursday.
Steinmetz shot a 45 to match Eau Claire Memorial’s Keelan Beeksma and Hudson’s Molly Nelson.
The Mustangs took third overall with a score of 206, one stroke in front of Eau Claire Memorial. River Falls combined for a 180 to finish first as a team as Hudson came in second (185).
Carli Dahms tied for 10th with a 49 for Menomonie and Lauren Kado and Lauren McNally both carded 56.
Hudson’s Paige Hillman shot a 40 to earn medalist honors.
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 0
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs were defeated in a Big Rivers Conference game by the Old Abes.
Eau Claire Memorial held a 1-0 advantage after a half of play before adding eight goals after the break.
Menomonie goalie Jonathan Fenton recorded 23 saves.
The Mustangs play at Mauston on Saturday with games against Tomah and Mauston.
Girls Swimming
Chippewa Falls 108, Menomonie 62
At Menomonie, the Mustangs dropped a Big Rivers Conference dual to the Cardinals.
The 200-yard medley of Kinsey Singerhouse, Ashley Lewis, Mia Smith and Kate Westphal took first place in a time of 2 minutes, 4.2 seconds.
Melody Greenwood was also victorious in the 50 freestyle in 26.57 seconds.
Second place finishes included Singerhouse in the 100 butterfly, Westphal in the 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay (Regan Smith, Mia Smith, Westphal and Greenwood) and the 400 freestyle relay (Singerhouse, Syanna Urriola, Regan Smith and Greenwood).
Molly Smith also took second in the 100 breaststroke as she posted one of the best times of her career.
“Her coaches are excited to see this so early in the season,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said.
Madeline Bailey took third in the 500 freestyle as she dropped her time by nine seconds from the team’s previous conference meet.
“Madeline looks to be one of our top 500 swimmers this year and we are excited to watch her times continue to drop as the year goes on,” Liljedahl said.
Menomonie returns to the pool on Saturday at an invitational at Chippewa Falls.
Volleyball
Colfax 3, Elmwood 1
At Colfax, the Vikings defeated the Raiders in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference match (25-16, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15).
Samantha Prestasky had 13 kills to lead the Vikings. Rachel Scharlau added 10, Kameri Meredith nine and Taylor Irwin seven.
Meredith led Colfax with 14 digs as Irwin, Addy Olson and Prestasky each had eight. Jozie Buchanan totaled 35 assists.
Colfax plays at an invitational at Cameron on Saturday.
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0
At Spring Valley, the Mounders won in straight sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-14) in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
“Great opening to conference play for us,” Elk Mound coach Samantha Stelter said. “The girls brought excitement and energy and it showed in how they played. We passed well, set well, and attacked aggressively. The girls were mentally focused and executed our game plan well.”
Maggie Bartig and Lexi Nechanicky each had 10 kills to lead Elk Mound. Susan Marquardt and Sophie Cedarblade both added nine.
Issie Hollister had five aces and Morgan Kinblom three. McKenna Diermeier totaled 13 digs, while Kinblom had seven and Hollister six.
Kortnee Halgren had 37 assists on the night.
Elk Mound has an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday.