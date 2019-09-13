EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie’s Olivia Steinmetz tied for third at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Wild Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
The senior shot a 47 to lead the Mustangs while matching Chippewa Falls’ Kaleigh Ripley and River Falls’ Hannah Harper for third. Eau Claire Memorial’s Emmie Verhaagh was one shot better taking second and Hudson’s Paige Hillman shot a 37 to earn medalist honors.
The Mustangs finished in a tie for third as a team with Eau Claire Memorial with matching scores of 213. River Falls topped the leaderboard with a 191.
Carli Dahms shot a 53 for Menomonie with Lauren Kado shooting a 56 as Lauren McNally carded a 57. Kira Nevin was a stroke behind at 58.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 8, Menomonie 1
At Hudson, the Mustangs were defeated by the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Five goals in the first half helped Hudson pull away. Menomonie’s lone goal came in the second half of play.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton made 21 saves.
Menomonie plays at a quad in River Falls on Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 7,
Eau Claire North 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs swept the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference match.
In No. 1 singles Olivia Leipitz took down Morgan Pressler 6-0, 6-0 while Emma Hastings defeated JoLee Verville at No. 2 (2-6, 7-5, 10-5).
Haley Hastings won at No. 3 singles over Carrie Rettke 6-3, 6-2 and Olivia Klass was victorious over Leah Nelson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Lauren Flaschenriem and Carly Witucki defeated Alisha LaBonne and Bailey Zainhofsky at No. 1 doubles (1-6, 6-3, 6-0). The duo of Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles over Nicole Fransen and Kalia Xiong and Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman got the win at No. 3 doubles by defeating Gretel Elvig and Anna Wellse 6-2, 6-3.
“Eau Claire North is down this year, but we still needed to battle for every win. I thought our girls did a nice job of staying strong throughout the match,” Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said. “We dropped first sets at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles, but the girls got it together and came back and won the next two sets.”
Menomonie (10-10, 2-2) plays at Hudson on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in four sets (21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 23-25) to the Blackhawks in nonconference action.
McKinley Davis led the Mustangs with five kills. Alyssa Mogen added four kills with Alex Strey, Brynn Noble and Maya Olson contributing three. Shelby Thornton had 17 assists and 12 digs with Davis adding 15 digs and Emily Anderson 13.
In the fourth set the Mustangs battled back when facing set point to score five straight points with Emma Levendowski serving before Baldwin-Woodville scored to end the match.
Mistakes hurt Menomonie in the loss with 28 hitting errors, nine serve errors and eight serve receive errors while hitting .097 overall in the match.
Wednesday
Girls Golf
Dahms leads the Mustangs at Superior meet
At Superior, Carli Dahms shot a 99 to lead Menomonie at a meet at Nemadji Golf Course on Wednesday.
Lauren Kado carded a 105, Olivia Steinmetz finished at 111 and Kira Nevins shot a 114. Menomonie’s team score of 429 placed the Mustangs fifth out of seven teams.
Thursday’s Big Rivers meet at River Falls was cancelled. Menomonie returns to the course on Monday when the Mustangs host a conference meet at Tanglewood Greens Golf Course.
Thursday
Volleyball
Elk Mound 2, Augusta 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders took both sets (25-17, 25-18) in a win over Augusta at a home quad on Thursday.
Maggie Bartig had eight kills to lead the team and Sophie Cedarblade and Tessa Tyman each added six. McKenna Diermeier totaled 16 digs in the match with Morgan Kinblom at six.
Kortnee Halgren tallied 23 assists.
Elk Mound 2, Somerset 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders handled Somerset (25-12, 25-16) for another victory on Thursday.
Halgren assisted on 17 points, Diermeier totaled 14 digs and Bartig had a team-high eight kills.
Tyman added five kills while Hailey Blaskowski had three aces.
Ellsworth 2, Elk Mound 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders lost two close sets (24-26, 24-26) in their only loss on the day.
Cedarblade led Elk Mound with seven kills with Bartig adding six. Diermeier had a team-high 16 assists and Halgren led the team with 21 assists.
Morgan Kinblom had three aces.
Elk Mound plays at a tournament hosted by Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday before returning to Dunn-St. Croix Conference play next Thursday at Spring Valley.