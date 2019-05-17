EAU CLAIRE — Devin Williams and Sam Zbornik earned conference titles leading the Menomonie boys track and field team to second place finish at the Big Rivers Conference Championships hosted by Eau Claire North on Monday.
The Mustangs finished the day with a score of 129 as River Falls (169) took home the team title. The Menomonie girls placed sixth (60) as Hudson secured a Big Rivers team team championship.
Williams won his conference championship in the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 9.5 inches while Zbornik cleared 6-1 to emerge victorious in the high jump. Williams placed second in the high jump and Jamari Walker took fifth.
William Ockler (200), Matteo Mocco (800) received runner-up finishes as did Shawn Halverson in the pole vault, with Jake Boynette fourth and Adam Giljohann fifth.
Kylie Mogen led the girls team by taking second in the high jump with Emma Mommsen taking third. Kaylynn Imsande (3,200) and Destiny Haldeman (shot put) added third-place finishes.
The boys and girls relays had strong performances. The boys 400 relay team of Ockler, Adam Wilson, Richard Palma and Jed Ogea, the 3,200 relay group of Mocco, Hanson, Ryan Westphal and Simon Ficther both took second, the 1,600 relay (Wyatt Hanson, Williams, Mocco and Ockler) finished third and the 800 relay (Wilson, Dylan Boecker, Ogea and Palma) came in fourth.
The girls 3,200 relay (Paige Anderson, Imsande, Mommsen and Madeline Palmer) finished third while the 400 relay (Alexis Anderson, Shelby Thornton, Victoria Harmston and Mogen) and 1,600 relay (Mommsen, Ali Ruch, Kate Westphal and Palmer) took fourth.
Payten Hardy (pole vault), Williams (long jump), Zbornik (110 hurdles) and James Schemenauer (300 hurdles) placed fourth while Hanson (800), Patrick Schwartz (3,200), Andrew Fenton (shot put) and Mogen (long jump) came in fifth in their events.
“I was proud of the girls,” Menomonie girls coach Matthew Flug said. “I think a few of them justifiably ran out of gas, but gave what they could and did a good job of adjusting as the meet went on. It was a good learning experience for a fairly young team. We’ll regroup for regionals and try to put girls in the best spots to advance to sectionals. Hopefully being at home will rejuvenate us.”
Division 1 regionals are hosted by the Mustangs on Monday.
Softball
Pepin/Alma 5, Elk Mound 1
At Pepin, a loss gave the Mounders their second Dunn-St. Croix defeat and knocked them out of championship contention.
Elk Mound tallied the first run off the game in the top of the third but the Eagles scored the next five runs of the contest.
McKenna Diermeier singled and scored a run, Abigail Curry doubled and Sophie Cedarblade drove in the lone run. Hailey Blaskowski and Hannah Larson added hits.
Addison Olson had two hits and two runs batted in for Pepin/Alma.
Colfax 19, Spring Valley 4 ( 5 inn.)
At Spring Valley, the Vikings scored nine in the third and six in the fifth to defeat Spring Valley in five innings.
Emmie Edwards had four runs batted in and scored a run as she tallied two hits. Tori Hill and Jenna Goodell each added multi-hit games while Hill, Goodell and Bailey Bradford all knocked in two runs.
Bradford doubled and scored three runs with Taylor Irwin also scoring three times with Anna Geissler, Hill, Rachel Scharlau and Goodell each crossing home plate twice.
Geissler tossed five inning in the circle. She struck out nine and with only one hit allowed but walked six.
Glenwood City 12, Boyceville 2 (5 inn.)
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers win over the Bulldogs combined with Elk Mound’s loss gave Glenwood City an outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference title.
Boyceville was led by Amber Retzloff, who went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored while Hannah Johnson drove in two and added a double. Jaida Peterson singled and scored a run.
Glenwood City pitcher Maggie Wallin punched out 15 in a complete game win.
Baseball
Boyceville 11, Glenwood City 0 (5 inn.)
At Glenwood City, two five-run innings at the plate and a no-hitter from Walker Retz on the mound pushed the Bulldogs to a victory over the Hilltoppers in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Ira Bialzik was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI, Jaden Reisimer collected three hits a run batted in and run scored and Trent Joles had two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Retz collected two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored while striking out 11 batters in a complete-game win.
Elk Mound 11, Pepin/Alma 2
At Pepin, James Janovich and Ryan Bohl combined to limit the Eagles to three hits in a Dunn-St. Croix victory for the Mounders.
Janovich struck out four in six innings and Bohl worked a clean seventh with two punchouts.
Cole Steinhorst drove in four runs on two hits, including double. Nate Lew doubled in a two-hit performance with a run batted in and two runs scored. Bret Lew scored three times and collected two hits while Janovich scored twice and Ethan Kaanta had two singles.
Elk Mound led 5-2 before scoring six times in the sixth.
Spring Valley 6, Colfax 2
At Spring Valley, the Vikings fell to the league-leading Cardinals.
The team were knotted at two apiece until Spring Valley tallied four runs in the sixth.
Caden Erickson had two hits and a run scored, George Scharlau doubled and Sawyer Best had a hit and plated two runs. Bryce Sikora had a hit and run scored.