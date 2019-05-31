MADISON — Menomonie's Ethan Wurtzel went 1-1 at the Division 1 boys state tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Tuesday as the junior wrapped up his 2019 season.
Wurtzel defeated Ethan Nguyen in the first round 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 32. Wurtzel had his season end 6-0, 6-0 to Wauwatosa East’s Noah Viste. Viste was the seventh overall of the 16 players seeded in the tournament. Wurtzel ends the year with 17-5 record.
Menomonie’s top doubles group of Victor Kaufmann and Jackson Trunkel also qualified for the state tournament. Kaufmann and Trunkel were defeated in their first match as Nicolet’s duo of Sam Chester and Cameron Jungers was victorious 6-4, 6-2. The senior Kaufmann and junior Trunkel were 11-3 on the season for the Mustangs.
Boys Golf
Imsande ties for 11th at sectionals
At New Richmond, Menomonie’s Grant Imsande shot an 80 to tie 11th place at a Division 1 sectional on Wednesday.
Michael Maguire carded an 83 as the other sectional qualifier for the Mustangs. Imsande tied for medalist honors and Maguire won a one hold playoff at a regional hosted by Superior to advance to sectionals.
Hudson won a team sectional title by shooting a 316 as Eau Claire Memorial took second to as both teams advance to the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
Owen Covey from New Richmond won medalist honors by carding a 71. Merrill’s Russel Dettmering was a stroke back for second and Stevens Point’s Evan Thomas was five strokes better than Imsande to grab the third and final individual qualifying spot at state.
Elk Mound’s Rubenzer, Marquardt compete at sectionals
At Hayward, Ethan Rubenzer shot an 88 to tie for 37th as one of two Elk Mound competitors at a Division 2 sectional on Wednesday.
Max Marquardt shot a 104 for Elk Mound.
Simon Cuskey and Blake Zadra both of Rice Lake earned medalist honors by shooting a 73. Northwestern’s Kordell Swanson and Trevor Priem and Saint Croix Central’s Matt Mueller claimed the three individual qualifying spots.
Lakeland Union (303) edged Rice Lake (304) for the team sectional title with both advancing to the state tournament next week.