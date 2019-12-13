The Menomonie wrestling team earned three pinfall victories in a 43-29 Big Rivers Conference dual win over Chippewa Falls Thursday to move to 2-0 in the conference.
Tyler Groff defeated Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Clary by fall in one minute, 42 seconds in the 182-pound weight class. Kolyn Wolf won at 106 by fall in 3:45 over Anthony Soberano and Evan Harper earned a pin over Jake Mason at 120.
Jacob Holle got a 16-1 technical fall at 126 over Larissa Kaz and Kellan Aure had a 19-3 tech fall at 132 over Gaby Murry.
Nick Haviland defeated Dalton Mcgraw by a 7-4 decision at 138.
Andrew Fenton at 285 and Jaylen Wright at 220 both received forfeit victories.
Menomonie is at an invitational in La Crosse on Saturday.
Cumberland 54, Bloomer/Colfax 25
At Cumberland, Bloomer/Colfax earned a pair of pinfall wins in a Heart O’North defeat to the Beavers.
Isaac LaGesse (132) and Bowen Rothbauer (160) earned pinfall victories while Sawyer Best (138) picked up a major decision and Brison Tuschl (106) earned a one-point decision victory.
Bloomer/Colfax will also be in action at Saturday’s Eau Claire North invite.
Boys Basketball
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Boyceville 47
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs were taken down in their Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener.
Brendan Sempf had 13 to lead Boyceville with Cade Klefstad adding 10. Logan Knudtson scored nine and Connor Sempf eight.
The Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1) play at Mondovi next Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
River Falls 13, Menomonie 1
At River Falls, the Mustangs were routed by the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
The Mustangs (2-4, 0-3) host Somerset on Saturday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
At Chippewa Falls, a goal apiece from Abigail Martin and Sidney Polzin was more than enough for the Sabers in a victory.
Martin opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 2:23 into the contest before Polzin doubled the advantage with a power-play goal with help from Ella Ausman and Emme Bergh at the 13:39 mark of the second period for the Sabers (2-2).
That was more than enough offense for goaltender Caroline O’Dell, who stopped all 20 shots she faced for the shutout.
The Sabers host Western Wisconsin in Chippewa Falls on Friday before playing at game in Menomonie against Hayward next Tuesday.