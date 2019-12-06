EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie wrestling team got seven pin falls in a 45-33 Big Rivers Conference dual win over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday in the team’s first match of the season.
Menomonie’s Cole Larson needed just one minute, five seconds to defeat Eau Claire Memorial’s Logan Bee by fall in the 152-pound weight class. Jaylen Wright added a pin fall victory (1:06) at 220 over Braden Lortscher, Andrew Fenton pinned Sam Pickett in 2:57 at 285 and Evan Harper edged Eau Claire Memorial’s Cody Steinmetz by fall (1:19) at 120.
At 126, Kellan Aure was victorious by fall over Neven Peterson, Jacob Holle got the win by fall at 132 by defeating Ryan Hanson in 5:02 and Hunter Deutsch won at 170 over Ethan Mitra by fall in 3:34.
Josh Boynette won by a 9-4 decision over Zach Crotty at 182 pounds.
Menomonie was at Melrose-Mindoro on Friday night before a Big Rivers dual against Chippewa Falls next Thursday.
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls 12, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were shut out by the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Chippewa Falls (2-0, 1-0) scored seven goals in the first period before adding three in the second and two in the third.
Thomas Isenberger made 20 saves in goalie for Menomonie (1-2, 0-2). The Mustangs were outshot 38-17.
Chippewa Falls got four goals and an assist from Isaac Lindstrom.
Menomonie had a game against DeForest at Waunakee on Friday before playing Waunakee on Saturday.
Girls Hockey
Onalaska 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
At Onalaska, the Hilltoppers edged the Sabers.
Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Madelyn Hebert and Emma-lyn Stephenson added tallies for the Sabers (1-1, 1-1). Polzin and Abigail Martin each had an assist for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie. Caroline O’Dell stopped 29 shots in net for the Sabers.
Jaidyn Groshek finished with a hat trick for Onalaska (2-3).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns to action on Tuesday at Eau Claire Area.
Boys Basketball
Prescott 92, Elk Mound 50
At Elk Mound, the Mounders were defeated in a nonconference game by the Cardinals.
Blaze Todd led the Mounders (0-2) with 16 points with Ryan Bohl adding 15. Michael Jensen joined them in double figures with 10 and Nate Lew scored seven.
Elk Mound plays Altoona at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Elmwood/Plum City 26, Boyceville 23
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs dropped their Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener in low-scoring battle with the Wolves.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) play at Glenwood City on Tuesday.
