Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Greenwood finishes 11th all-around at Division 2 sectionals

The Menomonie gymnastics team capped the season on a high note with many strong performances at a Division 2 sectional hosted by Onalaska on Thursday.

Melody Greenwood finished 11th all-around to lead the Mustangs with a score of 33.675, led by tying for ninth place in the vault (8.65). Greenwood also tied for 11th in the uneven bars (8), tied for 14th in the floor exercise and was 15th on the balance beam (8.325).

"Melody Greenwood, senior, had a great meet, although it did not land her in the top five qualifying for state, she accomplished a season high on vault, a beam routine with only a single fall, and included a new skill on floor, a skill she has been working on for her 4 years on the team," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. "To finish her senior year, overcoming fear and putting every skill she has out there, I am just proud of her for that. We knew this could be a risk, but with 10 teams, rather than the usual eight, we knew a risk was likely what she needed for a return to state."

Alexis Anderson came home seventh on the beam with a score of 8.8, tied for 11th in the floor exercise (8.775), tied for 21st on the vault (8.25) and was 32nd on the uneven bars (6.8) to help her finish 16th all-around (32.625).