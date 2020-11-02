Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Singerhouse a part of three runner-up finishes at Big Rivers Conference girls swimming and diving championships

RIVER FALLS — Kinsey Singerhouse was a part of three second-place finishes for the Menomonie girls swimming and diving team at Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference Championships.

Singerhouse took second in two events individually while teaming up with Shannon Mason, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood for a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay.

Singerhouse came home second in the 200 individual medley (two minutes, 25.39 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:06.79) while the relay team was second to Hudson with a time of 1:59.59.

Greenwood was second in the 50 freestyle in 25.70 and Mason was third in the 200 individual medley.

Westphal (100 butterfly), Greenwood (one-meter diving) and Mia Smith (100 freestyle) were fourth in their respective events, as was the 200 freestyle relay team of Westphal, Singerhouse, Mason and Greenwood.

Mason added a fifth in the 100 breaststroke and Westphal was sixth in the 200 freestyle as the Mustangs were fourth in the team standings overall with 355 points. Chippewa Falls (533) edged Rice Lake (529) and Hudson (486) for first place.