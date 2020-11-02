Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Singerhouse a part of three runner-up finishes at Big Rivers Conference girls swimming and diving championships

RIVER FALLS — Kinsey Singerhouse was a part of three second-place finishes for the Menomonie girls swimming and diving team at Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference Championships.
Singerhouse took second in two events individually while teaming up with Shannon Mason, Kate Westphal and Melody Greenwood for a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
Singerhouse came home second in the 200 individual medley (two minutes, 25.39 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:06.79) while the relay team was second to Hudson with a time of 1:59.59.
Greenwood was second in the 50 freestyle in 25.70 and Mason was third in the 200 individual medley.
Westphal (100 butterfly), Greenwood (one-meter diving) and Mia Smith (100 freestyle) were fourth in their respective events, as was the 200 freestyle relay team of Westphal, Singerhouse, Mason and Greenwood.
Mason added a fifth in the 100 breaststroke and Westphal was sixth in the 200 freestyle as the Mustangs were fourth in the team standings overall with 355 points. Chippewa Falls (533) edged Rice Lake (529) and Hudson (486) for first place.
Menomonie opens the Division 2 postseason with sectionals later this week. The diving sectional will be hosted on Friday in Hudson before the swimming events are Saturday in Medford as the Mustangs compete against Colby/Abbotsford, Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe, Medford, Mosinee and Rice Lake.
Thursday
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 1
At Boyceville, the Mounders won the final two sets of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Bulldogs (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20).
McKenna Diermeier led the way with 17 kills and Stella Rhude added seven in the win for Elk Mound. Tori Blaskowski had six of her team’s 16 aces Issie Hollister and Lauren Garnett each adding three.
Issie Hollister (28), McKenna Diermeier (25) and Blaskowski (11) led the Mounders in digs and Blaskowski also had a team-best 27 assists.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders swept the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup (25-23, 25-17, 25-16).
McKenna Diermeier had 12 kills and Stella Rhude added eight for the Mounders while Diermeier, Issie Hollister and Gracie Carlton each had two aces. Diermeier also led the team in digs with 15 and Tori Blaskowski had 24 assists in the win.
