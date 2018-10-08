The Menomonie girls cross country team missed a team championship by the slimmest of margins on Saturday as the Mustangs took second place by one point at the Old Abe Invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial in Eau Claire.
Menomonie was second to Hudson, scoring 80 points while the Raiders had 79 to win the team championship.
Five runners in the top-27 spots helped the Mustang girls finish highly. Paige Anderson led the charge with a fifth-place finish, completing the race in 19 minutes, 45.5 seconds with Kaylynn Imsande close behind in sixth at 19:45.6.
Madeline Palmer took 19th, Isabella Jacobson was 23rd and Ali Ruch finished 27th to round out the scoring runners for Menomonie.
“We were second to Hudson by a single point,” Menomonie girls cross country coach Craig Olson said. “It’s a great lesson for the girls heading into championship season. Every point counts. Every place counts.”
Colfax took 13th as a team with 397 points. Jasmine Best was 69th to finish as the top Vikings runner. Emilee Burcham-Scofield (86th), Hailey Prince (87th), Jillian Bowe (92nd) and Juelia Berger (100th) were the other scoring runners for the Vikings.
Hudson’s Rachel Ball won the girls race in 19:20.6.
Boys’ results
The Menomonie boys took ninth as a team (217) and Colfax was 12th (332) as Eau Claire Memorial (39) took home the team title.
Patrick Schwartz finished 11th to lead the Mustangs. Jack Leipnitz (29th), Morgan Selchow (31st), Joel Anderson (73rd) and Shawn Halverson (77th) were the other top finishers for Menomonie. Noah Heidorn (47th), Luke Heidorn (55th), Sawyer Best (70th), Trevor Rothbauer (76th) and Dennis Sonnentag (94th) were the top-five finishers for Colfax.
“Like the boys the girls have improved but we would have to take it to a whole new level to compete in the next two,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. “Both teams have no margin for error to compete we need everyone to run great and build on their improvement. The good teams find a way to be at their best late in the year in the big important meets.”
D.C. Everest’s Isaiah Winowski won the boys race in 16:26.5.
Prep Volleyball
Colfax 3, Mondovi 0
The Vikings were up 12-4 in set one and let the Buffaloes creep back into the match tying it up at 19 all and again at 22 all with some great hustle and defensive plays. Point 23 was a tip kill from Taylor Irwin and Kameri Meredith finished off the last two points with service aces to win the set.
Jozie Buchanan ended set 2 with a cross court smash that went untouched. Alyssa Dachel started serving in set 3 and did not relinquish the serve until the Vikings had rattled off 9 straight points. A ball control error into the net by Mondovi finished the the set and match.
Conference season play will come to an end on Thursday at home against Plum City.
Medford 3, Menomonie 0
At Medford, the Mustangs fell in a nonconference matchup to the Raiders on Thursday (13-25, 15-25, 18-25).
Kylie Mogen led Menomonie with 13 kills while Maddie McLeod had eight assists and Rachel Dietrich had a team-high 10 digs.
Menomonie plays its final Big Rivers Conference match of the season on Thursday at Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.