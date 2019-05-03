BLOOMER — A pair of relay teams led the way with third-place finishes for the Elk Mound track and field team on Tuesday at the Dave Landgraf invitational hosted by Bloomer.
The girls 3,200-meter relay and boys 800 relay (Rian Flynn, Brady Redwine, Dominic Hall and Luke Hanson) each came home in third place and were not the only Mounder relays to finish near the front.
The girls 800 team of Kennedy Pritchard, Paige Vanschoonhoven, Sydney Simpson and Olivia Schreieber was fourth with the same four runners teaming up for fifth place in the 400 relay. The boys 400 team of Flynn, Redwine, Hall and Spencer Wolf finished fourth with the 3,200 team of Cade Hanson, Andrew Pathos, Mitchell Hainstock and Brady Hunsucker taking fifth.
Individually Flynn and Redinw finished fourth and fifth in the 100, respectively, while Alex Johnson came home fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Marquis Kasakaitas finished fifth in the 400 and sixth in the discus. Pritchard came home sixth in the 100, Antonio Meyer was seventh in the high jump, Johnson earned an eighth-place finish in the triple jump, Vanschoonhoven was ninth in the 100 and Galen Young (100) and Ethan Levra (400) were tenth in their events.
The Mounder boys team finished eighth with 39 points and the girls were 10th with 18 points. The Medford boys (138.16) and girls (143) teams swept the championships.
Hintzman leads Boyceville at Osceola
At Osceola, Megan Hintzman finished second in the pole vault to lead the Bulldogs.
Hintzman was also a part of three relays to earn top-10 finishes. The girls 1,600 relay team of Rachel Becker, Hintzman, Chrissa Kersten and Shiloh Wheeldon took ninth, the 400 team of Hintzman, Jocelyn Wilson, Kersten and Naomi Hillman as well as the 800 team of Becker, Hintzman, Wilson and Hillman were each tenth.
Two boys relays finished ninth — the 400 team of Justin Lombardo, Dane Weland, Preston Coombs and Nathaniel Chich and the 1,600 relay of Coombs, Lombardo, Chich and Cade Klefstad. The boys 1,600 team of Chich, Nathan Corr, Brian Johnson and Klefstad took tenth with Corr also taking tenth individually in the 3,200.
The Boyceville girls finished 15th in team standings with eight points as the Osceola boys (137) and girls (137) swept the championships at home.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 1
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs grabbed an early lead but fell the Huskies in Big Rivers play.
Jace Kressin was 2-for-3 and drove in Sam Sleichert for Menomonie’s lone run of the game in the fourth inning. The Huskies notched single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Kressin struck out nine in six innings on the mound for the Mustangs. Carter Hesselman struck out eight in a complete-game win for Eau Claire North.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 11-13, Menomonie 1-0
At Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals won both games of a doubleheader over the Mustangs.
Menomonie plated a run in the top of the fifth in the first game, an 11-1 win in five innings for the Cardinals.
Megan Klass drove home that run on a sacrifice fly for the Mustangs while Klass and Emily Schwartz each had a hit.
Schwartz added a double in the second game, a 13-0 victory in six innings for the Cardinals.
Elk Mound 7, Elmwood/Plum City 0
At Elmwood, five runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth powered the Mounders to a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Hailey Blaskowski had two hits including a triple, scored two runs and drove in one for the victorious Mounders. Clare Hallum added a run batted in at the plate and struck out two in a complete-game shutout in the circle.
Girls Soccer
Rice Lake 2, Menomonie 1
At Rice Lake, two first-half goals were enough for the Warriors in a Big Rivers win.
The Mustangs found the net in the second half to cut the deficit in one.