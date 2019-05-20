PLUM CITY — Walker Retz allowed one hit in five innings while striking out eight as the Boyceville baseball team blanked Elmwood/Plum City 10-0 on Friday in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Brenden Sempf went 2-for-2 with a double, run batted in and two runs scored to lead the offense. Trevor Hollistor added a hit, two runs batted in and run scored, Bailey Danovsky scored twice and drove in two and Walker Retz plated two runs and scored twice.
The win capped a strong week for the Bulldogs, who earned shutout wins over Glenwood City, Elk Mound, Prairie Farm and Elmwood/Plum City.
“Tonight wasn’t our best game, but a win is a win,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “I am very satisfied with how this week went. Our goal was to go 4-0 and we did just that. On top of that we shut out all four teams. Something that hasn’t been done in a while. We outscored our opponents 29-0 this week.”
Menomonie 8,
New Richmond 5
At New Richmond, the Mustangs earned a nonconference victory over the Tigers.
Menomonie scored single tallies in the first, second and fifth, pushed across three in the third and extended a one-run lead with two runs in the seventh.
Kaleb Miller and Sedric Yukel both had two hits, two runs scored and a run batted in for the Mustangs. Sam Sleichert had a hit, RBI and crossed the plate once while Lucas Smith singled and drove in two. Davis Barthen scored two runs.
Evan Sisko punched out four in five innings while giving up one earned run.
Softball
La Crosse Central 9-12, Menomonie 2-7
At Menomonie, the Mustangs dropped both contests of a nonconference tilt with La Crosse Central.
Menomonie tied the game at two apiece of game one, but the Red Raiders scored the final seven runs of a 9-2 win for La Crosse Central.
Emily Schwartz and Mckenzie Bird led the Mustangs offensively as each collected two hits. Schwartz added a double and Bird a triple.
Sydney Jacobs tossed five innings, giving up four runs (zero earned) with two strikeouts.
Ten runs by the Red Raiders in game two were too much to overcome in a 12-7 win for La Crosse Central.
Menomonie scored twice in the first and added three in the third before single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Bird and Schwartz continued to excel at the plate with both collecting three hits with Bird hitting a double and Schwartz a triple. Schwartz scored once and plated a run while Bird plated one and scored twice.
Maddy McLeod hit a home run and drove in two and Megan Klass added two hits and two runs scored.