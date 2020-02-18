EAU CLAIRE — Taya Schaefer scored 37 points to lead the Elk Mound girls basketball team past Eau Claire Regis 67-51 in a nonconference contest on Monday.
Schaefer knocked down three triples as she and Sophie Cedarblade combined to make seven 3-pointers. Cedarblade had 16 points and Tori Blaskowski added six.
The Mounders (16-5) raced out to a 33-21 lead at the break on their way to their third straight victory.
Eau Claire Regis (2-19) was led by 23 points from Adrienne Morning.
Elk Mound concludes the regular season with a trip to Boyceville on Thursday before opening the Division 3 postseason as the No. 4-seeded Mounders host No. 5 Adams-Friendship on Friday, Feb. 28.
Amery 69, Boyceville 31
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs dropped a nonconference game to the Warriors.
You have free articles remaining.
Emma Ouellette led Boyceville (7-14) with 11 points. Mya Lagerstrom added eight and Kady Grambow scored five.
Amery (15-6) was led by 21 points from Ella Schmidt.
Boyceville hosts Elk Mound on Thursday to close the regular season. The Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and they host No. 10 Cumberland next Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 73, Altoona 60
At Altoona, the Mustangs earned a nonconference win over the Rails.
Menomonie returns to Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday when the Mustangs host Hudson.
