ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound girls basketball team locked down defensively in the second half to earn a 46-37 nonconference win over Baldwin-Woodville on Monday.
The Mounders (2-0) were up by three at halftime and then held the Blackhawks to 15 points after the break.
Tori Blaskowski had a game-high 15 points to lead Elk Mound. Taya Schaefer joined Blaskowski in double figures with 10 while Sophie Cedarblade scored eight. Hailey Blaskowski added six.
Brianna Mikla led Baldwin-Woodville (1-1) with 12 points.
Elk Mound begins Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a trip to Colfax on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Saint Croix Central 63, Elk Mound 50
At Hammond, the Mounders dropped their opening game of the season to the Panthers.
Michael Jensen led Elk Mound (0-1) with 11 points while Ryan Bohl added 10. Blaze Todd scored eight and Ethan Levra six.
Gabe Siler and Kelson Klin both had 17 points to lead Saint Croix Central (1-0)
Elk Mound hosts Prescott in a nonconference game on Thursday.
