WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Ethan Wurtzel and doubles partners Victor Kaufman and Jackson Trunkel each finished third at a Division 1 boys tennis sectional on Wednesday to advance to the state tournament next week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Wurtzel won his first match to reach the top four and claim his spot at state. He then bounced back from a loss to take down Chippewa Falls’ Sean Martin in the third place match.
The doubles group knocked off Hudson’s duo of Jack Guerkink and Luke Johnson in the third place match.
Wurzel, Kaufman, Trunkel and singles player Joey Leipnetz advanced to sectionals by finishing in the top four at a subsectional hosted at Eau Claire Memorial on Monday.
Boys Golf
Imsande earns medalist honor at regionals
At Superior, Menomonie’s Grant Imsande tied for medalist honors at a Division 1 regional hosted on Tuesday at Nemadji Golf Course to advance to next week’s sectional at New Richmond.
Imsande shot a 76 to tie New Richmond’s Owen Covey and Hudson’s Ben Pendleton at the top of the individual leaderboard.
Michael Maguire will join Imsande at sectionals after Maguire tied Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin and New Richmond’s Michael Benedict for 13th place by carding an 80. Maguire and Elkin advanced as individual qualifiers by winning single hole playoffs.
The Mustangs finished seventh as a team with a score of 341 as Hudson (311) took home a team regional title. River Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior joined Hudson as sectional qualifying teams.
Max Savaloja shot an 86 and Brody Thomson scored a 92 for the Mustangs.
Rubenzer, Marquardt qualify for sectionals
At Cadott, Elk Mound’s Ethan Rubenzer and Max Marquardt claimed the final two individual sectional qualifying spots at a Division 2 regional hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Thursday.
Rubenzer shot a 90 to finish in a tie for 16th and Marquardt came in a stroke back at 91. Both will advance to play in a sectional in Hayward on Wednesday.
Elk Mound took seventh overall with a score of 391. Neillsville (336) won the team regional title with Chippewa Falls McDonell Central/Eau Claire Regis, Black River Falls and Arcadia also qualifying for sectionals as teams.
Colton Ward carded a 103 and Kaitlin Schiferl shot a 111 to round out the scoring golfers for Elk Mound.
Sawyer Schmidt of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau shot a 78 to win medalist honors.
Rebak, Lenz lead Colfax at Division 3 regionals
At Cadott, Hunter Rebak and Tristan Lenz shot 115 and 116, respectively, to lead the Vikings at a Division 3 regional hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Tuesday.
Rylee Satter carded a 127 and Boden Bergenson finished at 145 to complete the scoring golfers for Colfax. The Vikings placed ninth with a score of 503.
Durand won a team regional title at with a score of 322. Eleva-Strum, Cadott and Spring Valley will join Durand as sectional qualifying teams.
Eleva-Strum’s Isaac Larrabee shot a 75 to edge Durand’s Dawson Kurth by a stroke for medalist honors.
Softball
Stratford 4, Elk Mound 2
At Elk Mound, the top-seeded Mounders were upset in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Monday.
Two runs in the third inning by the Tigers broke a 1-1 tie before Stratford added a run in the sixth.
Elk Mound scored once in the first and again in the seventh.
Abigail Curry and Kallee Rhude were each 2-for-3, McKenna Diermeier scored run and drove in another and Orianna Horel single and scored once.
Diermeier stuck out five in four relief innings.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 12, Menomonie 0 (5 inn.)
At Wisconsin Rapids, the Mustangs were shut out in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders scored six runs over the first three inning before adding six more in the fourth.
Emily Schwartz and Megan Klass each doubled for Menomonie and Olivia Steinmetz and Sydney Jacobs also added hits.
Alyssa Banta had two doubles in a three-hit game for the Red Raiders.
Augusta 7, Boyceville 3
At Augusta, the Bulldogs suffered defeat to the Beavers in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest on Tuesday.
Boyceville led 3-2 after three innings but Augusta scored the final five runs of the game.
Amber Retzloff had two hits, including a double, Ella Holden tripled and plated a run and Jensine Boesl tripled and scored. Hannah Johnson added a double and Emma Ouellette drove in one and scored one.
Augusta was led by two hits and two runs batted in by Brianna Krueger.