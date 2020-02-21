2-20 Prep Roundup: Zach DeMarce records hat trick to lead Menomonie boys hockey past West Salem in Division 2 regional final

WEST SALEM — Four first period goals pushed the Menomonie boys hockey team to a 7-2 victory against West Salem in a Division 2 regional final on Thursday.

Menomonie advances to play at top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.

Zach DeMarce got the Mustangs on the board with a goal three minutes, 45 seconds into play off an assist from Kaleb Miller.

After the Panthers (8-14-1) tied the game at one apiece, Menomonie tallied two straight goals as Sedric Yukel and Miller found the back of the net. A score by West Salem/Bangor made it a one-goal game but DeMarce pushed the Mustangs back up by two with 2:33 until the end of the first period.

Menomonie (6-17) pulled away as DeMarce recorded a hat-trick with a second period goal, followed up by a second score from Miller. Jackson Platter concluded the scoring for the Mustangs by getting a shot past the goalie in the third period.

Menomonie outshot West Salem 39-27. Goalie Thomas Isenberger made 25 saves in earning the win.

Girls Basketball

Onalaska 43, Menomonie 41

At Onalaska, the Mustangs dropped a close nonconference matchup to the Hilltoppers.