2-20 Prep Roundup: Zach DeMarce records hat trick to lead Menomonie boys hockey past West Salem in Division 2 regional final

WEST SALEM — Four first period goals pushed the Menomonie boys hockey team to a 7-2 victory against West Salem in a Division 2 regional final on Thursday.
Menomonie advances to play at top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.
Zach DeMarce got the Mustangs on the board with a goal three minutes, 45 seconds into play off an assist from Kaleb Miller.
After the Panthers (8-14-1) tied the game at one apiece, Menomonie tallied two straight goals as Sedric Yukel and Miller found the back of the net. A score by West Salem/Bangor made it a one-goal game but DeMarce pushed the Mustangs back up by two with 2:33 until the end of the first period.
Menomonie (6-17) pulled away as DeMarce recorded a hat-trick with a second period goal, followed up by a second score from Miller. Jackson Platter concluded the scoring for the Mustangs by getting a shot past the goalie in the third period.
Menomonie outshot West Salem 39-27. Goalie Thomas Isenberger made 25 saves in earning the win.
Girls Basketball
Onalaska 43, Menomonie 41
At Onalaska, the Mustangs dropped a close nonconference matchup to the Hilltoppers.
Emma Mommsen and Shelby Thornton each had 10 points to lead Menomonie (8-14). Emily Schwartz added five points.
Onalaska (17-5) was led by 13 from Lexi Miller.
Menomonie hosts Sparta in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 35
At Boyceville, the Mounders raced out to a big halftime time lead in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Elk Mound took a 34-20 advantage into the break and then maintained its defensive pressure in the second half.
Tori Blaskowski had a team-high 13 points to lead Elk Mound (17-5, 11-3). Taya Schaefer added 12 and Stella Rhude scored 11.
Kady Grambow had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-15, 4-10). Jensine Boesl add six and both Emma Ouellette and Megan Hintzman had five.
Boyceville opens Division 4 postseason play by hosting Cumberland on Tuesday. Elk Mound hosts Adams-Friendship next Friday to begin Division 3 playoff action.
Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30
At Colfax, the Vikings routed the Cardinals to finish an undefeated Dunn-St. Croix Conference season.
Kameri Meredith led the way with 12 points with Rachel Scharlau adding 11. Addisyn Olson and Jayna Bowe scored nine and Madison Barstad had eight.
Spring Valley (2-19, 1-13) was led by 13 points from Kari Hybben.
Colfax (19-3, 14-0) opens the Division 4 playoffs next Friday. The top-seeded Vikings will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Glenwood City and Shell Lake.
Boys Basketball
Hudson 61, Menomonie 59
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were edged by the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Noah Feddersen and DeVauntaye Parker led a balance offensive attack with 11 points each. Brock Thornton added nine and Ethan Wurtzel had eight.
Charlie Neuenschwander had 18 points and Luke Healy 17 to lead Hudson (13-5, 7-4).
Menomonie (9-12, 2-9) hosts league-leading Chippewa Falls on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.