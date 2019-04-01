The Boyceville softball team has been bitten by the injury bug, but still brings back many key contributors for the 2019 season.
The Bulldogs have experience in the infield and outfield with senior outfielder Amber Retzloff (hit .295 in 2018), senior outfielder Jaida Peterson (.221 last year), second baseman Emma Ouellette (.265 average) and junior shortstop/pitcher Hannah Johnson (.255 average a season ago) returning.
Senior outfielder Alyx Bloom, senior first baseman Tia Dryden and junior infielder Emma Byrd are returning letterwinners that 10th-year coach Jamie Olson expects to play major roles this season.
Juniors Monica Miranda and Larrissa Krueger, sophomores Kady Grambow, Jensine Boesl and Mya Lagerstrom and freshmen Harper Olson, Ella Holden, Libby Byrg, Madison Andrews and foreign exchange student Yaiza Granda could also impact this season’s lineup as well.
Olson’s Bulldogs have two players out with torn ACLs in juniors Tyra Kostman and Taylor Grambow. Kostman was a first team all-conference performer a season ago after hitting .372 at the plate and winning 10 games and striking out 77 in the circle. Grambow hit .261 in nine games.
The team loses a number of starters from a season ago with the departures of Marissa Dormanen, Kylie Krueger, Mckenna Weber and Shaina Dunn, in addition to those on the injured list.
“We lost six starters, so girls need to step up and fill some big holes — especially at catcher, pitcher and shortstop,” Olson said. “We have some young talent that will have to grow up fast to compete in this tough conference.”
Boyceville is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday by hosting Colfax before hosting Cadott on Thursday.
2019 Schedule
April—2, Colfax; 4, Cadott; 5, at Mondovi; 8, Durand; 11, at Pepin/Alma; 12, Elk Mound; 13, Home tournament; 16, Elmwood/Plum City; 18, at Spring Valley; 23, Glenwood City; 25, at Colfax; 26, Mondovi; 29, at Durand.
May—2, Pepin/Alma; 3, at Elk Mound; 9, at Elmwood/Plum City; 10, Spring Valley; 13, at Glenwood City.