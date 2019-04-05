The Colfax softball team has production it needs to replace.
But second-year Vikings coach John Dickinsen believes he has the players on the roster to do just that.
Colfax finished 7-10 a season ago and loses a large group of seniors that accounted for 42 percent of the team’s runs batted in, 48 percent of the team’s runs scored and played three of its four infield positions.
But bringing back several experienced players plus the addition of some talented newcomers could keep the Vikings in the hunt in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this spring.
Junior Jozie Buchanan was a first team all-conference player as a sophomore after hitting .392 with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She also pitched 53.2 innings and will be expected to pitch, catch and play in the infield. Kaitlyn Field is a two-time all-conference honorable mention as an outfielder and is expected to play in center after hitting .313 with 11 runs batted in and 15 runs scored a season ago.
Taylor Irwin hit .315 with 17 runs batted in and 13 runs scored and will play second and third base with fellow infielder Bailey Bradford (.344, 17 RBIs, 19 runs scored in 2018) playing shortstop.
Anna Geissler had a 2.69 earned run average in 13 innings pitched while putting together a 3-0 record and will see time in the circle along with first base and the outfield.
Versatile sophomore Marissa Harmon drove in four and scored six runs in her freshman season and could play second, third or in the outfield. Another utility player Tori Hill (two RBIs, five runs scored) should see time at second and in the outfield.
Those returners combined with the addition of junior Rachel Scharlau and freshmen Emilee Burcham-Schofield and Jenna Goodell give Dickinsen and the Vikings optimism they can be a factor in the conference championship picture.
“I think we have the potential to do well,” Dickinsen said. “We need to focus on fundamentals as we have a number of new players out for the second year in a row. We are seeing positive things in our program and need to continue making individual and team improvements throughout the year.”
Colfax scrimmaged Durand on Friday before hosting Elk Mound on Monday with a road game at Cadott on Tuesday.
Schedule
April—5, Durand; 8, Elk Mound; 9, at Cadott; 11, at Elmwood/Plum City; 12, Glenwood City; 15, at Mondovi; 16, Pepin/Alma; 23, Spring Valley; 25, Boyceville; 26, at Durand; 29, at Elk Mound.
May—2, Elmwood/Plum City; 3, at Glenwood City; 6, Mondovi; 9, at Pepin/Alma; 13, at Spring Valley.