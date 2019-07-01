Elk Mound juniors Clare Hallum and Hailey Blaskowski, Colfax sophomore Bailey Bradford and Boyceville senior Amber Retzloff were each named to the Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference softball first team for 2019 season.
Hallum was 12-2 during the regular season with a 1.36 earned run average. She struck out 40 in 67 innings while leading the Mounders with a .476 batting average and 18 runs batted in. Blaskowski had a team-high 21 hits, including two home runs, as she hit .467 with a .800 slugging percentage and a team-high 22 RBIs.
Also getting recognition for their play this season for Elk Mound was freshman McKenna Diermeier and junior Sophia Cedarblade who were both second team selections. Senior Abby Curry and freshman Issie Hollister were honorable mentions.
Diermeier stole 19 bases this season, scored a team-high 28 runs while hitting .429. Cedarblade hit .356, Curry .311 and Hollister .308.
The Mounders finished second in the conference behind Glenwood City at 14-2 and while going 18-5 overall. Elk Mound received a No. 1 seed in the Division 3 playoffs but was defeated in a regional semifinal by Stratford.
Bradford was a first team selection for Colfax. Bradford ended the year with a .440 batting average and .516 on-base percentage. Eight of her 22 hits were doubles and she scored 21 times and drove in 13 leading the team while placing in the top 10 in the conference in many offensive categories.
“As our sophomore shortstop, I am really looking forward to what she will be able to do over the next couple of years,” Colfax coach John Dickinsen said. “She really settled in offensively this year and hit the ball hard consistently.”
Junior Jozie Buchanan and senior Emmie Edwards were honorable mentions for the Vikings. Buchanan was second on the team in hits while batting .333. She pitched all but 12 innings for the Vikings to become a valuable piece offensively and defensively for Colfax this season.
“She had a very solid year for us pitching and while her offensive stats were down this year, she still was second on the team in hits and batting average. She was our go to pitcher and help keep teams in check. If we had played better defense behind her she would have ended up with a few more wins.”
It was Edwards’ first season playing for the Vikings and she grew into her role as the team’s designated player in the lineup. Edwards batted .333 and reached base at a .429 clip while driving in 22 runs to tie for the conference lead.
“Emmie Edwards was out for the first time this year and turned into an amazing DP (designated player). Her smooth swing and knack for coming up with hits at clutch times led her to being tied for first in the conference with 22 RBIs,” Dickinsen said. “She is someone I wish we had more time with than just this one year.”
In addition to Edwards, Colfax also graduates senior Kaitlyn Field. Field batted .300 with a .463 OBP while making just one error over the past two season in center field for the Vikings.
“Kaitliyn Field was a solid player for us for four years. She really settled into center field the last two years and played extremely well out there again this year,” Dickinsen said. “She was voted one of our captains and grew into a very good leader this year. She was someone who always prided herself in doing things well and did that for us again this year.”
The Vikings went 5-12 overall this season and finished sixth in the Dunn-St. Croix at 5-11. Colfax dropped its Division 3 playoff opener falling to Spooner in a regional semifinal.
“I felt like this was a good growing season. With the exception of one game where we had issues with pitching due to injuries, we were in every game we played, including our games with the top teams in the conference,” Dickinsen said. “We had several new and inexperienced players that ended up with quality time.”
In addition to Retzloff being named to the first team for Boyceville, junior Hannah Johnson was a second team selection.
Retzloff led the Bulldogs with 21 hits, a .477 batting average and a .617 on-base percentage. Johnson batted .339, drove in 16 runs and tossed 68 innings in the circle.
Boyceville was 4-14 on the year with 4-12 conference record.
Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference
First Team—Amber Retzloff, senior, Boyceville; Bailey Bradford, sophomore, Colfax; Hannah Prissel, senior, Durand; Anna Blanford, sophomore, Elmwood/Plum City; Kali Brathol, senior, Elmwood/Plum City; Clare Hallum, junior, Elk Mound; Hailey Blaskowski, junior, Elk Mound; Maggie Wallin, senior, Glenwood City; Delanie Fayerweather, sophomore, Glenwood City; Maddie Oehlke, sophomore, Glenwood City; Erin Seifert, senior; Pepin/Alma.
Second Team—Hannah Johnson, junior, Boyceville; Leah Sabelko, sophomore, Durand; McKenna Diermeier, freshman, Elk Mound; Sophie Cederblade, junior, Elk Mound; Logan Hoitomt, junior, Glenwood City; Rian Evans, senior, Mondovi; Abby Johnson, freshman, Mondovi; Kylie Brunner, junior, Pepin/Alma; Maci Luff, senior, Pepin/Alma; Emma Brecka, junior, Pepin/Alma; Quinn Anderson, senior, Spring Valley.
Honorable Mention—Jozie Buchanan, junior, Colfax; Emmie Edwards, senior, Colfax; Katelyn Schlosser, senior, Durand; Rowan Rupakus, senior, Elmwood/Plum City; Halli Martin, junior, Elmwood/Plum City; Issie Hollister, freshman, Elk Mound; Abby Curry, senior, Elk Mound; Izzy Johnson, freshman, Mondovi.
Most Valuable Player—Maggie Wallin, Glenwood City.