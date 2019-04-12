First-year Menomonie softball coach Shelly Misco inherits a talented group of players that have her excited for what could come this spring for the Mustangs.
Returner Emily Schwartz hit .419 last season while Jasmine Praish had a .356 batting average in 2018. Megan Klass (.262), Olivia Steinmetz (.250) and Sydney Jacobs (.167) are also veterans that return and will be counted on to lead the way.
But beyond those returners, Misco is also looking forward to seeing which new faces will step up for her Mustangs as they prepare to battle in the Big Rivers Conference.
“Every athlete will make an impact on the team this year,” Misco said. “Everyone is very important to the success of the program and I am very excited for what we will be able to achieve.”
Menomonie finished 2-10 in the conference a season ago, taking both games against River Falls as Chippewa Falls (11-1) edged Hudson (10-2) atop the standings as the Cardinals won their 10th straight league championship.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 14-1 defeat to New Richmond on April 2 and fell to Altoona 16-6 on April 9.
Menomonie is scheduled to host a doubleheader with River Falls on April 18 before playing at Eau Claire North on April 23. The Mustangs have home doubleheaders later in the year with Hudson (April 25), Eau Claire Memorial (May 14) and La Crosse Central (May 18).
“We play within a competitive conference and are excited for the challenge,” Misco said. “We are ready to compete.”
Schedule
April—2, at New Richmond; 9, at Altoona; 11, at Chippewa Falls (DH); 18, River Falls (DH); 23, at Eau Claire North (DH), 25, Hudson (DH); 27, at Durand triangular.
May—2, at Superior (DH); 4, at Bloomer quad; 9, at Rice Lake (DH); 14, Eau Claire Memorial (DH); 18, La Crosse Central (DH).