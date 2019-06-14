Menomonie’s Megan Klass and Emily Schwartz were named Big Rivers All-Conference honorable mentions for the 2019 softball season.
The senior Klass was someone first-year Menomonie coach Shelly Misco said excelled both because of her athletic ability and her understanding of the game.
“Megan Klass is held in high regards in Menomonie because she knows the mental side of the game very well,” Misco said. “She is able to match her mental knowledge of the game with proper execution of plays and tactics.”
The junior Schwartz provided versatility for the Mustangs defensively while leading the offensive from the top of the lineup and will be a cornerstone of next year’s team.
“We are excited to have Emily Schwartz return (next year) because she has made impressive contact with the ball and can play any fielding position,” Misco said. “She is also a team player and is well liked by all. “
The Mustangs finished sixth in the Big Rivers this year with a 3-9 record. Menomonie had its season end in a Division 1 regional semifinal loss to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
“This year, we had a successful season working as a team,” Misco said. “The chemistry among the group of athletes created a great atmosphere to grow and learn. Our seniors set the bar high for how leaders should guide a team.”
In addition to Klass, Menomonie graduates fourth other seniors in Maddie McLeod, Julianna Larson, Sydney Jacobs and Jasmine Parish
“Maddie McLeod was a crucial part of our success because she was able to stretch and pick short hops that were thrown to her at first base. She is a home run hitter who was very dedicated to our program,” Misco said.
“Julianna Larson was an important part of our offense. Every game, her crucial at bat would often put our team in a better spot to win.
“Sydney Jacobs had 20 strikeouts this season and was mentally solid on the mound. She knows the game of softball very well and executed plays.
“Jasmine Parish has a naturally powerful swing that helped our team look fundamentally sound. She expected greatness out of herself when entering the box, which rubbed off on her teammates.”
Big Rivers All-Conference
First Team—Bayleigh Dresel, senior, Chippewa Falls; Jayden Hodgson, junior, Chippewa Falls; Mallory Sterling, senior, Chippewa Falls; Megan Halvorson, senior, Eau Claire Memorial; Kaylee Marcon, sophomore, Eau Claire Memorial; Sydney Gabriel, freshman, Hudson; Avery Johnson, sophomore, Hudson; Emily Juza, junior, Hudson; Paige Meyer junior, Hudson; Grace O’Brien, sophomore, Hudson; Lexi Orr, junior, Rice Lake.
Second Team—Hannah Aldrich, freshman, Chippewa Falls; Nicole Crumbaker, junior, Chippewa Falls; Abby Staves, senior, Chippewa Falls; Mackenzie Gilbert, junior, Eau Claire North; Annika Olson, junior, Eau Claire North; Taylor Wolter, junior, Eau Claire North; Hannah Stitch, senior, Hudson; Paige Diercks, sophomore, Rice Lake; Allison Drost, senior, Rice Lake; Zoe Stenseth, junior, Rice Lake; Adrianna Young, sophomore, Rice Lake.
Honorable Mention—Alisia Palms, Chippewa Falls; Lucy Gibbons, Eau Claire Memorial; Emily Johnson, Eau Claire Memorial; Mattie Haller, Eau Claire North; Megan Klass, Menomonie; Emily Schwarz, Menomonie; Hayley Repka, Rice Lake; Emma Vande Voort, Rice Lake; Lily Griffin, River Falls; Jada Irgens, River Falls; Sydney Seeley, River Falls.