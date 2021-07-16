Prep Softball: Menomonie's Bird named All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Mackenzie Bird and Jaycie Luzinski have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference softball team for the 2021 season.

The senior catcher Bird was chosen to the second team. She will play in college at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

“Mackenzie was a senior who we could rely on to be a vocal and physical leader on our team,” Menomonie coach Shelly Duex said. “She helped our team with many outstanding blocks behind the plate along with her powerful offense. Her passion brought life within our team.”

The sophomore Luzinski was a first baseman for the Mustangs.

“Jaycie is an outstanding first baseman who has the ability to catch any ball thrown at her,” Duex said. “She has a strength in picking short hops as well as moving off the base to make the play.”

All-Big Rivers ConferenceFirst Team—Hannah Aldrich, Chi-Hi; Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi; Madisyn Bauer, Chi-Hi; Makenna Johnston, Chi-Hi; Mattie Haller, Eau Claire North; Madisyn Parker, Eau Claire North; Sydney Gabriel, Hudson; Avery Johnson, Hudson; Lacie Lilyquist, Hudson; Ellie Yeager, Hudson; Adrianna Young, Rice Lake.