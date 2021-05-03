Prep Softball Preview: Boyceville looking for inexperienced roster to grow quickly

The Boyceville softball team returns little experience from 2019, but 12th-year coach Jamie Olson likes the effort his team has put in thus far in practice as the Bulldogs prepare for the season.

Boyceville brings back just four players that saw the field in a varsity game in 2019 with senior infielder Mya Lagerstrom, senior outfielder Kady Grambow, junior pitcher Ella Holden and junior catcher Libby Bygd. Junior outfielder Madison Andrews and junior infielder Harper Olson do have softball experience and will also be counted on for a group that will be gaining experience as it goes.

“We’ve had a nice month of training in the weight room and gym, so we’re excited about getting started and having the opportunity to play this year,” coach Olson said.

Sophomore infielders Rachael Montgomery and Cambrie Reisimer and outfielder Olivia Ponath as well as freshmen infielders Hannah Dunn and Sarah Stoveren are expected to vie for playing time as well.

“We have a nice group of freshmen and sophomores that will contribute in different ways,” coach Olson said. “We also have a few newcomers that will provide depth in different areas.”