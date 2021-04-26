Prep Softball Preview: Talented juniors lead the way for Elk Mound

They were just freshmen, but a group of Elk Mound softball players showed early on they have what it took to be big-time players.

Now after a year off they’ll lead the way this spring for the Mounders.

McKenna Diermeier, Issie Hollister, Kallee Rhude and Hannah Larson are the returning letterwinners for Elk Mound this spring for third-year coach McKayla Maenner. Each player opened eyes in 2019 and will be leaned upon for more strong play this spring.

Diermeier hit .429 with a strong fielding percentage in earning second team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors while Hollister hit .308 as she earned all-conference honorable mention accolades. Rhude slugged .333 as a freshman and will lead the way in the outfield for the Mounders while Larson served as the team’s designated player in 2019 and Maenner credited her with coming through with many clutch hits as a freshman.

Junior McKenzie Woodard, sophomores Lauren Garnett, Stella Rhude and Payton Burcaw and freshmen Kylee Jenson, Kira Conlin, Ella Audorff, Natalynn Decambaliza, Chloe Dummer, Jazmyn Shafer, Haelee West and Ceci Soto are expected to vie for playing time at the plate and on the field for the Mounders.