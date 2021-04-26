 Skip to main content
Prep Softball Preview: Talented juniors lead the way for Elk Mound
Prep Softball Preview | Elk Mound Mounders

Prep Softball Preview: Talented juniors lead the way for Elk Mound

2021 Elk Mound Softball Team

Members of the Elk Mound softball team are (front row, from left): McKenzie Woodard, Hannah Larson, Morgyn Hallum, Kallee Rhude, Issie Hollister and McKenna Diermeier. Second row: Kylee Jenson, Chloe Dummer, Kira Conlin, Stella Rhude and Jazmyn Shafer. Third row: Payton Burcaw, Lauren Garnett and Ella Audorff.

 For The News

They were just freshmen, but a group of Elk Mound softball players showed early on they have what it took to be big-time players.

Now after a year off they’ll lead the way this spring for the Mounders.

McKenna Diermeier, Issie Hollister, Kallee Rhude and Hannah Larson are the returning letterwinners for Elk Mound this spring for third-year coach McKayla Maenner. Each player opened eyes in 2019 and will be leaned upon for more strong play this spring.

Diermeier hit .429 with a strong fielding percentage in earning second team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors while Hollister hit .308 as she earned all-conference honorable mention accolades. Rhude slugged .333 as a freshman and will lead the way in the outfield for the Mounders while Larson served as the team’s designated player in 2019 and Maenner credited her with coming through with many clutch hits as a freshman.

Junior McKenzie Woodard, sophomores Lauren Garnett, Stella Rhude and Payton Burcaw and freshmen Kylee Jenson, Kira Conlin, Ella Audorff, Natalynn Decambaliza, Chloe Dummer, Jazmyn Shafer, Haelee West and Ceci Soto are expected to vie for playing time at the plate and on the field for the Mounders.

“This season my goal is for the girls to get back on the field and enjoy their season,” Maenner said. “As competitive as I am as a coach, with a season off I just want the girls to appreciate and love the game again. With a young team it’ll be important to teach the game and all its competitive techniques.”

As is the case with Maenner, there’s plenty of uncertainty around the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in general as many teams will field largely-new lineups this spring, something that makes predicting what will happen more difficult than usual.

Elk Mound open the season at Colfax on Tuesday and is back in action on Thursday at Mondovi before hosting a nonconference matchup with Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Overall the Mounders have just two home games before May 13, when Elk Mound welcomes Boyceville with the schedule becoming more home-heavy in the second half of the regular season.

2021 Schedule

April—27, at Colfax; 29, at Mondovi, 30, Stanley-Boyd.

May—1, at Prescott; 3, Spring Valley; 6, at Durand; 7, at Amery; 8, at Arcadia; 10, at Elmwood/Plum City; 13, Boyceville; 17, at Glenwood City; 20, Colfax; 21, Saint Croix Central; 24, Mondovi; 25, at Spring Valley; 27, Durand.

June—1, Elmwood/Plum City, 4, Glenwood City; 7, at Boyceville; 8, Fall Creek.

